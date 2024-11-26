Is Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Settling Down? Inside The Buzzy Engagement Rumors
Leonardo DiCaprio has long had a penchant for dating women very much his junior and moving on once they age past 25 years old. That's why one rumor set the internet ablaze when gossip blog DeuxMoi was reportedly sent a tip indicating DiCaprio, who turned 50 in November, was in fact staying steady with his 26-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti — and that they had gotten engaged (via Daily Mail).
Rumors of their engagement first popped up in March 2024 when Ceretti was seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger while grabbing lunch with Leo (via Page Six). During a vacation in Italy in July 2024, Ceretti was again spotted wearing a ring on her left hand, igniting engagement rumors once more (via Daily Mail).
However, like any speculation, the buzz surrounding a possible DiCaprio engagement might be for naught. A source told Page Six, "This is nothing more than an internet rumor" and that theories about a possible DiCaprio and Ceretti engagement "come up every month." As of this writing, neither the couple nor their representatives have commented on the matter.
DiCaprio and Ceretti's blossoming romance
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti first began their romance during the summer of 2023. Page Six was first to report on their relationship, with a source telling the outlet, "They've been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they're enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level." Around the same time, a source told the Daily Mail DiCaprio was smitten with Ceretti. "He adores her and she him ... It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways."
DiCaprio's romance with Ceretti seems to be a bit of a departure from his previous relationships, as a source close to the couple told Us Weekly in November 2023 that his friends were "keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found The One." Instead of DiCaprio ending things with Ceretti and finding a different under-25 model to date, his relationship is "going so well that Leo's actually being exclusive." If they're not actually engaged now, then at the very least all signs and rumors make it seem like a future engagement is possible.