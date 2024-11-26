Is Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Settling Down? Inside The Buzzy Engagement Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio has long had a penchant for dating women very much his junior and moving on once they age past 25 years old. That's why one rumor set the internet ablaze when gossip blog DeuxMoi was reportedly sent a tip indicating DiCaprio, who turned 50 in November, was in fact staying steady with his 26-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti — and that they had gotten engaged (via Daily Mail).

Advertisement

Rumors of their engagement first popped up in March 2024 when Ceretti was seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger while grabbing lunch with Leo (via Page Six). During a vacation in Italy in July 2024, Ceretti was again spotted wearing a ring on her left hand, igniting engagement rumors once more (via Daily Mail).

However, like any speculation, the buzz surrounding a possible DiCaprio engagement might be for naught. A source told Page Six, "This is nothing more than an internet rumor" and that theories about a possible DiCaprio and Ceretti engagement "come up every month." As of this writing, neither the couple nor their representatives have commented on the matter.