Bunnie Xo Makes Bizarre Confession In Response To Jelly Roll's Viral Nose-Picking Moment
Jelly Roll's beloved wife, Bunnie Xo, is defending her man's right to pick his nose in peace, and proudly espousing their "dirtbag" lifestyle. The podcast host and model – whose real name is Alyssa DeFord – has addressed a viral video recorded during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16. The video appears to show the "I Am Not Okay" singer with his finger in his nose, before seemingly putting said finger to his mouth. According to Bunnie, however, Jelly Roll's nose picking might deserve a bit more sympathy than fans are allowing for with their memes and jokes.
"First of all, my husband has a little tic, OK? He's always had a little tic, and when he's nervous, he picks his f***ing nose," Bunnie said during a new episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, which dropped November 25. As for claims that Jelly Roll ate the nose gold he happened to be mining for, Bunnie said she didn't believe it, and that she thought it looked more like he rolled it in his fingers and flicked it away before simply touching his mouth.
Ultimately, however, Bunnie laughingly said it didn't matter either way and shouldn't come as a surprise to fans who know the best-selling musician. "For those who said they can believe it, you know who we f***ing are! We're dirtbags. We pride ourselves on being dirtbags," Bunnie declared. "Let the man eat his f***ing boogers." In Bunnie's eyes, Jelly Roll is an "angel on earth who does nothing but good for people" and doesn't need to be dragged for some innocent bad habits.
Bunnie Xo has repeatedly come to Jelly Roll's defense against critics and social media trolls
Bunnie Xo has been one of her husband's most outspoken supporters, and the so-called "Boogergate 2024" dust up is far from the first time she's defended the "Whitsitt Chapel" artist against online haters. Bunnie previously slammed cyberbullies who she claimed harassed Jelly Roll so much about his weight that he decided to quit using social media altogether for a while. Bunnie said the emotional pain her husband had to deal with made her "want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby."
"My husband doesn't show it to you guys, [but] it hurts him," Bunnie said during an episode of her podcast in April. "The internet can say whatever the f*** they want about you, and they say, 'Well, you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it.' No the f*** we're not."
Bunnie and Jelly Roll tied the knot in 2016 at a chapel in Las Vegas after meeting the previous year at one of his concerts in Sin City, and she is the stepmom to his two kids – daughter Bailee, 16, and son Noah, 8 –from previous relationships. The couple renewed their vows seven years later. Bunnie shared a video of the nuptials to Instagram, which showed her in her wedding dress and Jelly Roll crying tears of joy and captioned the post: "Luckiest girl alive. Tonite was such a dream."