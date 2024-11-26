Bunnie Xo Makes Bizarre Confession In Response To Jelly Roll's Viral Nose-Picking Moment

Jelly Roll's beloved wife, Bunnie Xo, is defending her man's right to pick his nose in peace, and proudly espousing their "dirtbag" lifestyle. The podcast host and model – whose real name is Alyssa DeFord – has addressed a viral video recorded during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16. The video appears to show the "I Am Not Okay" singer with his finger in his nose, before seemingly putting said finger to his mouth. According to Bunnie, however, Jelly Roll's nose picking might deserve a bit more sympathy than fans are allowing for with their memes and jokes.

"First of all, my husband has a little tic, OK? He's always had a little tic, and when he's nervous, he picks his f***ing nose," Bunnie said during a new episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, which dropped November 25. As for claims that Jelly Roll ate the nose gold he happened to be mining for, Bunnie said she didn't believe it, and that she thought it looked more like he rolled it in his fingers and flicked it away before simply touching his mouth.

Ultimately, however, Bunnie laughingly said it didn't matter either way and shouldn't come as a surprise to fans who know the best-selling musician. "For those who said they can believe it, you know who we f***ing are! We're dirtbags. We pride ourselves on being dirtbags," Bunnie declared. "Let the man eat his f***ing boogers." In Bunnie's eyes, Jelly Roll is an "angel on earth who does nothing but good for people" and doesn't need to be dragged for some innocent bad habits.

