Barron Trump's Awkward Moment With Sport Star's Wife Says It All About Donald's Parenting Style
Donald Trump apparently doesn't want his youngest son, Barron Trump, to play football, but he does seem happy for him to play soccer. But perhaps not for the reasons you might think. Coleen Rooney, the wife of famous English soccer player Wayne Rooney, is on the TV show "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here," and during a recent episode, she talked about meeting Donald and revealed what he said about her to his son. It may have been an awkward attempt at a compliment on her looks, but it's giving us the ick. Here's what went down.
Coleen and Wayne moved to Washington, D.C., in 2018, and while they were there, they got to meet their first family. "We were invited to the White House for Christmas," Coleen said, "and we went in to meet Donald Trump." So far, there's no problem, and Barron was probably excited as he's a soccer fan, even though Barron's height has people thinking he'd be a great basketball player. But then things took a turn. Coleen said: "Donald Trump said to his son, 'See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls." Coleen later told her mother, and apparently, her mother called Donald a "'dirty bastard'" for making such a comment.
Coleen Rooney's anecdote gives us a glimpse into Donald Trump's priorites
Barron Trump was born in 2006, so he would have been 12 when Coleen and Wayne Rooney visited the White House, and Donald Trump passed along this gem of fatherly wisdom. It doesn't really seem like the most appropriate thing for (a) the president to say about someone or (b) a father to say to his kid. But Donald's relationship with his kids hasn't always been the most traditional one, so we aren't all that surprised that Donald seemed to be urging his son to make sure that he finds a good-looking partner.
In the photo that Coleen shared on her Instagram page posing in front of the White House Christmas tree, Melania was there too. We wonder if she heard what Donald said to Barron about Coleen.
Coleen also confirmed that Donald was as orange in real life as he seems on TV and in photos and that he had wanted Wayne Rooney to help teach his son some soccer moves. For those who don't know much about Wayne, that would be a bit like asking Michael Jordan to give Barron basketball lessons. It didn't sound like Wayne took him up on the offer.