Barron Trump's Awkward Moment With Sport Star's Wife Says It All About Donald's Parenting Style

Donald Trump apparently doesn't want his youngest son, Barron Trump, to play football, but he does seem happy for him to play soccer. But perhaps not for the reasons you might think. Coleen Rooney, the wife of famous English soccer player Wayne Rooney, is on the TV show "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here," and during a recent episode, she talked about meeting Donald and revealed what he said about her to his son. It may have been an awkward attempt at a compliment on her looks, but it's giving us the ick. Here's what went down.

Coleen and Wayne moved to Washington, D.C., in 2018, and while they were there, they got to meet their first family. "We were invited to the White House for Christmas," Coleen said, "and we went in to meet Donald Trump." So far, there's no problem, and Barron was probably excited as he's a soccer fan, even though Barron's height has people thinking he'd be a great basketball player. But then things took a turn. Coleen said: "Donald Trump said to his son, 'See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls." Coleen later told her mother, and apparently, her mother called Donald a "'dirty bastard'" for making such a comment.