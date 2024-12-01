Inside Hallmark Star Hunter King's Relationship With Fiance Chris Copier

Since she took a refreshing break from soap operas, Hallmark star Hunter King has had her fair share of fictional romances in movies like "A Royal Corgi Christmas," "Two Scoops of Italy," and "Hidden Gems." Though some fans may only know her for her movie relationships, her personal life has yielded a very real romance that promised to blossom into marriage by late 2024.

In October 2024, King revealed in an Instagram Reel that she and her partner, Chris Copier, were engaged. While the proposal itself can't be heard, the video shows that King bounced with excitement as Copier knelt in front of her, holding an engagement ring. After she accepted it, she joined her now-fiance on the ground and kissed him. "Best day of my life," King wrote in the post's caption, followed by a white heart emoji. "I can't wait to marry [you]."

Fans who are familiar with King's relationship history would know this is not the only time "The Young and the Restless" star has accepted a marriage proposal in the last decade. In 2018, King was engaged to Nico Svoboda, though the former couple called it off amicably in 2020, Us Weekly exclusively reported. However, her former engagement has seemingly not detracted from her recent news, which was celebrated by friends and loved ones including her lookalike sister, Joey King. "WOOOOHOOOOOOOO!!!!!!" Joey exclaimed in the Instagram Reel's comments. "I'm so happy for you guys. The sweetest most wonderful news."

