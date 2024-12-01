Inside Hallmark Star Hunter King's Relationship With Fiance Chris Copier
Since she took a refreshing break from soap operas, Hallmark star Hunter King has had her fair share of fictional romances in movies like "A Royal Corgi Christmas," "Two Scoops of Italy," and "Hidden Gems." Though some fans may only know her for her movie relationships, her personal life has yielded a very real romance that promised to blossom into marriage by late 2024.
In October 2024, King revealed in an Instagram Reel that she and her partner, Chris Copier, were engaged. While the proposal itself can't be heard, the video shows that King bounced with excitement as Copier knelt in front of her, holding an engagement ring. After she accepted it, she joined her now-fiance on the ground and kissed him. "Best day of my life," King wrote in the post's caption, followed by a white heart emoji. "I can't wait to marry [you]."
Fans who are familiar with King's relationship history would know this is not the only time "The Young and the Restless" star has accepted a marriage proposal in the last decade. In 2018, King was engaged to Nico Svoboda, though the former couple called it off amicably in 2020, Us Weekly exclusively reported. However, her former engagement has seemingly not detracted from her recent news, which was celebrated by friends and loved ones including her lookalike sister, Joey King. "WOOOOHOOOOOOOO!!!!!!" Joey exclaimed in the Instagram Reel's comments. "I'm so happy for you guys. The sweetest most wonderful news."
Hunter King and Chris Copier's relationship is a Hallmark movie romance
The public was introduced to Hallmark star Hunter King and her fiance, Chris Copier's relationship in January 2024, when King shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram commemorating the end of the year 2023. Since then, the two have been seen spending time together in several capacities, like celebrating Valentine's Day at a Las Vegas Raiders game (via Instagram), and enjoying outings in Chicago (via Instagram) and Kansas City (via Entertainment Now). In a March 2024 Instagram post celebrating Copier's birthday, King swooned over her fiance for his thoughtful, loving personality. "Happy birthday to the guy who does it all," she said. "The guy who makes matzo ball soup from scratch for me when I'm sick. Who hates tofu but learned how to perfect it anyway because he knows I love it. Who re-watches all the shows I haven't seen and pauses them every 20 seconds to answer all my questions. Thank you for loving me the way you do."
In addition to their romance, King and Copier have professional ties that initially brought them together. The two met while working on the 2022 movie "Give Me Your Eyes," which starred King, while Copier served as the first assistant director. Copier has also worked in his fiancee's world as an assistant director for the upcoming Hallmark movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" premiering in November 2024.