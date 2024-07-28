Inside Hallmark Star Hunter King's Relationship History

Since debuting on the network in 2022, Hunter King has explained how starring in Hallmark movies has been a refreshing change after her soap opera stint. The California native played Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless," with King leaving the series in 2021, but has since made her mark in feel-good flicks like "Hidden Gems," "The Professional Bridesmaid," and "The Santa Summit."

Advertisement

While King excels in these rom-com roles, her real-life romances are a little different, with the Emmy-winner revealing to Soap Opera Digest in 2016 that she prefers to keep her relationships low-key. "I've learned," she said, about sharing too much too soon. In this way, King has mostly kept the details of her dating life private, though she has shared snapshots with her significant others on Instagram over the years.

Additionally, while some Hallmark movie couples have been played by real-life lovers, this probably won't be the case for King. "I don't really want to date an actor," she said. "There can be competition involved, and I don't ever want to have to experience that. Then, if one person's filming and the other person's filming ... I want to steer clear of actors. I think we're a little too much to handle." With this sentiment in mind, it's not surprising that King's known dating history has been filled with non-actors.

Advertisement