Why The Backstreet Boys' Record Label Wanted To Change Their Biggest Hit Song

"I Want It That Way" will go down in history as one of the most iconic songs of the '90s and the hit that put the Backstreet Boys on the map. The song came out on the Backstreet Boys' third album, "Millennium," and effectively launched the boy band into the stratosphere, but it could've sounded completely different if their record label had its way.

One aspect of the song that sparked public intrigue was the ambiguous lyrics. "I never want to hear you say, 'I want it that way,'" is repeated throughout the chorus, and the implications of that line has been questioned since the song's release in 1999, even to the band members. "First of all the song makes no sense," remarked AJ McLean on a 2020 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" (via Instagram) when asked what the vague lyrics imply. "There was a completely different version of the song that actually made sense and thankfully we decided to go back to the one that didn't make sense. I don't think it would've been as big as it was, had it made sense."

Chances are, they were right. AJ McLean appeared in the documentary, "Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands" (via People), and revealed the tweak that almost changed everything. According to McLean, the executives at their record label were put off by the iconic lines repeated in the chorus and suggested a change. "They felt like this song didn't make any sense, it wasn't going to go anywhere," remarked McLean. They suggested that the line read instead, "I love it when I hear you say, 'I want it that way.'" However, as McLean explained to Us Weekly, the band didn't agree with the change: "It just didn't feel right. We went with our gut and we fought the label on it tooth and nail." Safe to say that they wanted it that way.

