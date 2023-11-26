Tragic Details About AJ McLean

The following article contains references to substance misuse, suicide, and mental illness.

Few bands encapsulate the late '90s zeitgeist like the Backstreet Boys. They were some of the seminal teen idols to usher in the millennium, all baggy jeans and — as Lisa Simpson would put it — non-threatening boys. Their snappy songs and faux philosophizing (is "tell me why" not the existential question on all our lips?) led to the group amassing millions of fans the world over. There's no denying that much of this appeal lay in their unforgettable image, with AJ McLean perhaps bearing the most iconic persona of the quintet. With his trademark goatee and sideburns, hefty tattoos, and signature white vest/open shirt combo, McLean typified the strange limbo between the '90s and the dawn of the Y2K aesthetic.

His quirky image and catchy vocalizations aside, McLean has endured considerable tragedy, both in his childhood and during his boy band heyday. But throughout his multiple hardships, he has made room for self-improvement. Moreover, he has devoted time to his own fans who have struggled as he did. In 2013, for instance, he called out bullying against the LGBTQ community and vowed to back initiatives to prevent teen suicide, citing his heartbreak over the deaths of two fans. "There were actually two Backstreet Boys fans that were bullied so much on Twitter that they took their own lives," the pro-LGBTQ activist told Mic. "To hear about all this negative, negative, negative really just upset me."

McLean is back, alright; everybody, prepare to weep as we run through tragic details about AJ McLean.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.