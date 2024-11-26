Melania Trump Throwback Clip Seemingly Confirms Donald Had Little Interest In Barron

Donald Trump explained what he would be focusing on, "I'll be a good father, but I'll be, you know, doing my deals." It seems as though his interpretation of being a good father is to make money, and it sounds like that was the type of father he was with all his kids. Donald Trump Jr. reacted to Donald's very messy divorce with Ivana Trump by saying: "How can you say you love us? You don't love us! You don't even love yourself. You just love your money," according to Vanity Fair.

Advertisement

"[He] never changed a diaper. He loved the kids, but he would not really be the dad who would take them for a stroll in the Central Park in the stroller or go and play soccer with them," Ivana once said of Donald, via X, formerly known as Twitter. While some parents may talk about regret over missing out on small moments with their kids when they were young, it doesn't sound like Donald changed his mind when it came to Barron.

Melania Trump's relationship with Barron has always seemed closer than Donald's relationship with Barron. In September 2024, Melania was being interviewed on "Fox & Friends," and she said that Donald actually encouraged her to have more kids after Barron, but she wanted just one. "I know how busy he is," Melania said of her husband. "And I'm in charge of everything."

Advertisement