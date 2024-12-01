The Messiest Details About Nikki Garcia And Artem Chigvintsev's Divorce

Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella) and Artem Chigvintsev's real-life "Dancing with the Stars" romance wasn't built to last, and their divorce drama has been seriously contentious. The former couple finalized their split in November, almost three months after Chigvintsev was arrested amid allegations of injuring his spouse that caused a media firestorm.

"Nikki and Artem have settled their divorce and will not be going to court," Garcia's spokesperson told Page Six. "Nikki's number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time," they added.

The charges against Chigvintsev were dropped and he and the former WWE star settled their split means no nasty court showdown. Chigvintsev also said he was concerned about their son, Matteo, who was 4 years old at the time. "(Matteo) is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him," Chigvintsev said in a statement. However, the fallout from their divorce has already reached Christina Haack and Josh Hall levels of messy, and we're looking at some of the messiest details.

