Inside Martha Stewart's Feud With The Woman Who Reported On Her Insider Trading Scandal

Martha Stewart's tragic life has not been one free from scrutiny. The media mogul especially found herself under pressure amid the trading scandal that landed her behind bars in 2004. Journalist Andrea Peyser of The New York Post did not hold back during her coverage of the case and her relationship with Stewart has since gotten messy.

Stewart recalled seeing Peyser in the courtroom in the Netflix documentary about her life, "Martha." She said, "New York Post lady was there, just looking so smug. She had written horrible things during the entire trial. But she is dead now, thank goodness. And nobody has to put up with the crap she was writing all the time." However, Peyser is alive and well, still writing for The New York Post. "I'm alive, b***h!" she wrote in her column following Stewart's comment. "News of my passing came as a shock. Rather than feeling angry or worried that Martha has offed me, or to seek an emergency order of protection, I am overwhelmingly sad in the face of Martha's bitterness."

What were these "horrible things" Stewart recalled Peyser having written about her? In one Post article, for example, Peyser wrote that Stewart looked "like a gardener who moonlights as a dominatrix," and that she was playing the "girly card" to win the jury over. "Even as Martha's measurements were being taken for that prison jumpsuit," Peyser wrote in another Post piece, "she proved, beyond remaining doubt, that she is simply incapable of getting it. But soon enough, Martha dear, you're likely to have that lesson you refuse to swallow rammed right into your noggin." The paper even showed Stewart on its front page wearing a prisoner uniform with a ball and chain on her foot. And it's clear this coverage left a lasting impression.

