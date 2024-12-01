The Tragic Reason Hallmark's Bethany Joy Lenz Dumped Her Ex Tyler Hilton
Tyler Hilton and Bethany Joy Lenz shared extraordinary chemistry on "One Tree Hill," which echoed with fans long after the series came to an end in 2012. Their portrayal of Chris Keller and Haley James Scott was brimming with tension and emotional depth, adding a captivating layer to the show's complicated relationships. Off-screen, the duo shared a beautiful connection and got closer due to their love for music. As time passed, their bond grew stronger and they decided to take their friendship to another level. However, according to Hilton, they couldn't pursue a romantic relationship because of the Hallmark star's association with a cult, which prevented them from being together.
For the uninitiated, Joy Lenz opened up about how tragic her life became after joining a cult named The Big House Family in her memoir "Dinner with Vampires." Meanwhile, on November 18, 2024, Hilton recalled how the cult stopped him and the Hallmark star from being in a relationship, even after they started developing feelings for one another (via Us Weekly). Furthermore, he revealed that Lenz needed the organization's approval to date him. "They came out to [our] show in Portland and they sussed me out. And they were like, 'Yeah, he's not the vibe.' And she was like, 'Yeah the cult said no,'" Hilton said while performing in his concert.
As a result, Lenz ditched Hilton and the Hallmark actor continued to be a part of the cult. Moreover, she went on to marry one of the cult leader's sons, but the marriage ended in a divorce.
How the cult shaped Bethany Joy Lenz's mistrust in others
Bethany Joy Lenz opened up about her struggles and described how the cult told her not to trust anyone. In the process, she lost connection with many of her loved ones, including friends and family, as the cult's influence started creating barriers of alienation and distrust. "That's been one of the most painful, shameful, difficult parts — knowing that I missed nieces and nephews growing up, weddings, birthdays, funerals, major events," Lenz told Variety in August 2023.
Although she managed to get out of the cult almost a decade after she joined it, the Hallmark star noted that her experience with The Big House Family changed her as a person and affected her work as well. Moreover, she believes that there are times when she gets triggered by certain situations, bringing back memories of the control she experienced during her time in the cult. However, her "One Tree Hill" co-stars, particularly older cast members, played a significant role in healing her and made her believe she could overcome any bad situation. While making an appearance on Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam Podcast, Lenz said, "I feel like a lot of the people there, whether conscious or subconsciously, knew that just their presence and being an encouragement and letting me know that they still love and cared about me in spite of the fact that I was a little weird."