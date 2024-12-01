The Tragic Reason Hallmark's Bethany Joy Lenz Dumped Her Ex Tyler Hilton

Tyler Hilton and Bethany Joy Lenz shared extraordinary chemistry on "One Tree Hill," which echoed with fans long after the series came to an end in 2012. Their portrayal of Chris Keller and Haley James Scott was brimming with tension and emotional depth, adding a captivating layer to the show's complicated relationships. Off-screen, the duo shared a beautiful connection and got closer due to their love for music. As time passed, their bond grew stronger and they decided to take their friendship to another level. However, according to Hilton, they couldn't pursue a romantic relationship because of the Hallmark star's association with a cult, which prevented them from being together.

For the uninitiated, Joy Lenz opened up about how tragic her life became after joining a cult named The Big House Family in her memoir "Dinner with Vampires." Meanwhile, on November 18, 2024, Hilton recalled how the cult stopped him and the Hallmark star from being in a relationship, even after they started developing feelings for one another (via Us Weekly). Furthermore, he revealed that Lenz needed the organization's approval to date him. "They came out to [our] show in Portland and they sussed me out. And they were like, 'Yeah, he's not the vibe.' And she was like, 'Yeah the cult said no,'" Hilton said while performing in his concert.

As a result, Lenz ditched Hilton and the Hallmark actor continued to be a part of the cult. Moreover, she went on to marry one of the cult leader's sons, but the marriage ended in a divorce.

