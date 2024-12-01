What We Know About Cher's Longtime Beau Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Cher's romance with Alexander Edwards has been full of ups and downs. During a 2023 chat with People, the "Believe" hitmaker shared that she met her beau at Paris Fashion Week, and they had chatted briefly. Then, a mutual friend helped them connect by sharing the Oscar winner's number with Edwards. While Cher was initially hesitant to pursue Edwards because of their 40-year age gap, he won her over in no time. And despite the decades between them, the couple actually have a lot in common, like the fact that they both work in the music industry.

In Edwards' 2020 Stone Fox interview, he revealed that he was working as the Vice President of the Artists and Repertoire (A&R) for Def Jam Records and served the same role at Victor Victor. It's obvious that he likes to have his plate full since he also took up the position of President at his buddy Tyga's label, Last Kings Records. And he also produced Cher's career-first holiday album "Christmas."

Cher touched on their collaboration in her People interview, confessing, "That's a hard thing to do when you are in love with someone and then you say, 'OK, here, take this record and do what you want with it.' But I had faith. And I was so thrilled." Additionally, Edwards shares Cher's passion for acting as he told Stone Fox that he would love to be an actor someday just so he could put himself in the shoes of people he couldn't even relate to.

