What We Know About Cher's Longtime Beau Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher's romance with Alexander Edwards has been full of ups and downs. During a 2023 chat with People, the "Believe" hitmaker shared that she met her beau at Paris Fashion Week, and they had chatted briefly. Then, a mutual friend helped them connect by sharing the Oscar winner's number with Edwards. While Cher was initially hesitant to pursue Edwards because of their 40-year age gap, he won her over in no time. And despite the decades between them, the couple actually have a lot in common, like the fact that they both work in the music industry.
In Edwards' 2020 Stone Fox interview, he revealed that he was working as the Vice President of the Artists and Repertoire (A&R) for Def Jam Records and served the same role at Victor Victor. It's obvious that he likes to have his plate full since he also took up the position of President at his buddy Tyga's label, Last Kings Records. And he also produced Cher's career-first holiday album "Christmas."
Cher touched on their collaboration in her People interview, confessing, "That's a hard thing to do when you are in love with someone and then you say, 'OK, here, take this record and do what you want with it.' But I had faith. And I was so thrilled." Additionally, Edwards shares Cher's passion for acting as he told Stone Fox that he would love to be an actor someday just so he could put himself in the shoes of people he couldn't even relate to.
Alexander Edwards cheated on Amber Rose several times
Alexander Edwards' relationship with Amber Rose started in 2018, and they welcomed their son, Slash Electric, the following year. However, the couple went their separate ways in 2021, and Rose was brutally honest about the reason for their split. The model posted an Instagram Story to share that Edwards had cheated on her with at least 12 women. Although she centered her post around slamming the women who chose to be involved with him despite knowing he was a father to her child, she still concluded it by calling Edwards out for his "disrespect," per People.
Shortly afterward, Edwards appeared on Instagram Live with DJ Von to confirm that he had cheated on his partner of three years. Then, he stated that Rose was aware of his many infidelities and had decided to stick with him until she finally decided she had enough. To make matters worse, Edwards took an extremely nonchalant perspective on his infidelity, stating, "I know that I could stop [cheating]," he continued. "I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that," (via People). Needless to say, Cher's fans were concerned when their romance began. However, when one fan pointed out his controversial past to the icon on X, formerly known as Twitter, she made it clear that she was going into the relationship with open eyes.