Lil Nas X And Azealia Banks's Feud, Explained
Azealia Banks is a musician who has had beef with many celebrities, including Nicki Minaj and Elon Musk. In October 2024, Banks started drama with fellow rapper Lil Nas X when she posted a rather rude and harsh critique of the Grammy winner on X. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lil Nas X clapped back on the social media site, starting what could be a lengthy feud.
Banks' public feuds somewhat overshadow her music career, even though her single "212" went platinum in 2021, nine years after its initial release. During an exclusive interview with The Guardian in November 2014, Banks discussed how she hoped she could break her habit of starting drama with her fellow celebs online after she called Perez Hilton an offensive slur in 2013 on social media. "I don't regret doing it, but I'll never do it again, because I don't care enough about the person to have the battle again..." Sadly, as of 2024, it doesn't seem as though Banks stuck to her word because her disputes with other celebrities have only continued in the time since her coments.
On October 27, 2024, Banks posted a nasty message on X discussing what she views as a low point in Lil Nas X's career. "Lil Nas X really fell off so hard. Lmfao that little c***rag swore she was the tea," Banks wrote. "B**** has NO BARS. Hahahahaahahahaa." Lil Nas X responded, writing, "Azealia, I could never make a hit song again and you would still never in ur bussy soap-selling, chicken-sacrificing, botched body, hating ass miserable life. Reach a 10th of my success. Love ur music btw."
Did Lil Nas X try to make peace with Azealia Banks?
After Lil Nas X told Azealia Banks via X that her career of hit singles is over, he decided to show that he truly is a fan and doesn't necessarily want bad blood between them. The "Old Town Road" rapper shared an image to his Instagram Stories of himself enjoying Banks' 2012 song "Out of Space." Lil Nas X's post seemed to be an attempt at peace, and was accompanied by a caption encouraging her to achieve her goals in life "...IDC what [the] f*** s*** u say about me. I wanna see u win and shine your light. U can drop this internet bully act at any time. Ur fans love u. We love u," the caption partially read, per Complex.
Banks was not flattered by Lil Nas X's well wishes, keeping her original post up after the "Industry Baby" rapper deleted his and sharing another post to X further attacking Lil Nas X's talents. "Where, are, your, bars..." Banks wrote. "We are not going to use patronisation to circumvent the topic here... the topic is that you cannot f***ing rap son." Banks continued on with the derogatory remarks in her X post on October 28, 2024, saying Lil Nas X is nothing but a pretty face who charms with his looks, claiming he does not carry skill as a musician. Banks' refusal to smooth things out with Lil Nas X shows her habit of feuding hasn't changed.