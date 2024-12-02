Lil Nas X And Azealia Banks's Feud, Explained

Azealia Banks is a musician who has had beef with many celebrities, including Nicki Minaj and Elon Musk. In October 2024, Banks started drama with fellow rapper Lil Nas X when she posted a rather rude and harsh critique of the Grammy winner on X. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lil Nas X clapped back on the social media site, starting what could be a lengthy feud.

Banks' public feuds somewhat overshadow her music career, even though her single "212" went platinum in 2021, nine years after its initial release. During an exclusive interview with The Guardian in November 2014, Banks discussed how she hoped she could break her habit of starting drama with her fellow celebs online after she called Perez Hilton an offensive slur in 2013 on social media. "I don't regret doing it, but I'll never do it again, because I don't care enough about the person to have the battle again..." Sadly, as of 2024, it doesn't seem as though Banks stuck to her word because her disputes with other celebrities have only continued in the time since her coments.

On October 27, 2024, Banks posted a nasty message on X discussing what she views as a low point in Lil Nas X's career. "Lil Nas X really fell off so hard. Lmfao that little c***rag swore she was the tea," Banks wrote. "B**** has NO BARS. Hahahahaahahahaa." Lil Nas X responded, writing, "Azealia, I could never make a hit song again and you would still never in ur bussy soap-selling, chicken-sacrificing, botched body, hating ass miserable life. Reach a 10th of my success. Love ur music btw."

