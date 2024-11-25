A Brief History Of Azealia Banks's Beefs

Azealia Banks' racist rant towards One Direction's Zayn Malik sank to new lows, stripping away any amusement fans may have once found in her online jabs. Amongst vicious slurs, she lambasted the singer, tweeting: "All those white boys in 1D disrespected you and made you their PET. You were only a part of 1D to draw brown attention. You are and ALWAYS will be a TOKEN to the UK." Understandably, people were angry; she was banned from the social media platform and lost her headline slot at a London festival that year.

Advertisement

What followed was a rare U-turn from Banks. She published an open apology which read: "There are no words that can fully express how sorry I am...At times, I am so confused by my own struggle, and the struggle of my race, that I forget to consider the hardships other minorities continue to endure," before adding: "I apologize not only to you, Zayn, but to all those I hurt and offended" (via BBC).

Beyond her general jabs at people, Banks has often expressed views that are offensive to others. She has been accused of both homophobia and transphobia, mainly for her liberal use of derogatory names. She once wrote, "LGBT community are like gay white KKK's" (via Independent). But when asked how she feels to be constantly scrutinized, she seemed unmoved: "I don't care. Your problems with me are not my problems" (via TikTok).

Advertisement

If you or a loved one has experienced a hate crime, contact the VictimConnect Hotline by phone at 1-855-4-VICTIM or by chat for more information or assistance in locating services to help. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.