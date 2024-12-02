Throwback Pic Of Kate Middleton Proves She's Barely Changed At All
Catherine, Princess of Wales is one of the most celebrated members of England's royal family. She consistently makes headlines all over the world, much like her husband William, Prince of Wales and the rest of her famous in-laws. While it is Kate Middleton's (sometimes outdated) fashion choices and public outings that tend to get attention, a throwback pic on Instagram is also turning heads.
The pic, dating back to her time in college, shows that she's barely changed at all through the years. The photo was shared by musician Laura Warshauer and is from her and Middleton's time at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where she first met William. "I have the loveliest college memories with Kate," Warshauer wrote in her post from July 2024. "She is the kindest, most caring, down-to-earth, genuine person, and it's incredible to see her shining so brightly and inspiring the world with her compassion and courage."
The pic, while displaying the younger Middleton's similarities to now, also represents a simpler time in her life. Those were the days before she began to live in the public eye as part of the royal family.
Middleton faced a scary setback to her royal duties
Since her relationship with Prince William went public in 2004, Kate Middleton has been a focus for media outlets — and the focus hasn't always been positive. Though she was criticized for not tending to her royal duties in the beginning, that perception changed over the years. She's been active in charitable organizations, and Middleton made a huge announcement in 2021 when she founded The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. "I wanted to understand what more we could do to help prevent some of today's toughest social challenges and what more we could do to help with the rising rates of poor mental health," Middleton said on The Royal Family Channel on YouTube. Later in the video, she said, "And what has become clear is that the best investment for our future health and happiness is in the first five years of life."
The royal did drop out of the public eye in early 2024 however. It was later revealed that Middleton had undergone preventative chemotherapy treatments following abdominal surgery. But in September 2024, Middleton shared on YouTube that her chemo treatments were over. "Despite all that's gone before," she said, "I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."
That new phase includes getting back to the gym. Middleton biographer Robert Jobson told Hello! Magazine that, "She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do."