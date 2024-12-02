Throwback Pic Of Kate Middleton Proves She's Barely Changed At All

Catherine, Princess of Wales is one of the most celebrated members of England's royal family. She consistently makes headlines all over the world, much like her husband William, Prince of Wales and the rest of her famous in-laws. While it is Kate Middleton's (sometimes outdated) fashion choices and public outings that tend to get attention, a throwback pic on Instagram is also turning heads.

The pic, dating back to her time in college, shows that she's barely changed at all through the years. The photo was shared by musician Laura Warshauer and is from her and Middleton's time at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where she first met William. "I have the loveliest college memories with Kate," Warshauer wrote in her post from July 2024. "She is the kindest, most caring, down-to-earth, genuine person, and it's incredible to see her shining so brightly and inspiring the world with her compassion and courage."

The pic, while displaying the younger Middleton's similarities to now, also represents a simpler time in her life. Those were the days before she began to live in the public eye as part of the royal family.

