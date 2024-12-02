Royal Insiders Claim A Meghan Markle Memoir Will Hit Shelves Under One Shady Condition

Meghan Markle has been forthcoming about the mental health struggles she endured as a member of the royal family, so it's no surprise rumors are swirling, claiming she's written a tell-all memoir about her experience. But the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly holding off on publishing it in case she needs "revenge."

Advertisement

Meghan and Prince Harry left Frogmore Cottage, their former U.K. residence back in 2020 but later returned to pack for their move to California. She kept a journal during her time there, and in a 2022 interview with The Cut, she said, "You go back and you open drawers and you're like, 'Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there?'" Now, that sounds like a journal that could fuel a sequel to Prince Harry's "Spare."

"Obviously, the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge," royal correspondent and commentator Jennie Bond told Ok! Magazine (via NY Post). However, Bond seemed to undercut her assertion as she then said, "But she has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series. I think she is looking forwards, not backwards and is moving on with her life. So, I don't think we should be raising false alarms about any potential memoir."

Advertisement

That said, a source told the Daily Mail that Meghan "is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the Royal limelight ... and leaving no stone unturned." A memoir would give Meghan another platform to get candid on her unfortunate treatment by both the royal family and the press.