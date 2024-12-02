Royal Insiders Claim A Meghan Markle Memoir Will Hit Shelves Under One Shady Condition
Meghan Markle has been forthcoming about the mental health struggles she endured as a member of the royal family, so it's no surprise rumors are swirling, claiming she's written a tell-all memoir about her experience. But the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly holding off on publishing it in case she needs "revenge."
Meghan and Prince Harry left Frogmore Cottage, their former U.K. residence back in 2020 but later returned to pack for their move to California. She kept a journal during her time there, and in a 2022 interview with The Cut, she said, "You go back and you open drawers and you're like, 'Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there?'" Now, that sounds like a journal that could fuel a sequel to Prince Harry's "Spare."
"Obviously, the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge," royal correspondent and commentator Jennie Bond told Ok! Magazine (via NY Post). However, Bond seemed to undercut her assertion as she then said, "But she has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series. I think she is looking forwards, not backwards and is moving on with her life. So, I don't think we should be raising false alarms about any potential memoir."
That said, a source told the Daily Mail that Meghan "is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the Royal limelight ... and leaving no stone unturned." A memoir would give Meghan another platform to get candid on her unfortunate treatment by both the royal family and the press.
Meghan Markle faced many struggles as a royal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties in 2020 and would then go on to split their time between England and North America. Several factors fed into their decision, mainly because of the way the royal family and the English tabloids consistently treated them poorly.
In their bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan shared secrets of their time with the royal family. During this turbulent period, Meghan said she had a "clear and real and frightening thought" about suicide, and she "just didn't want to be alive anymore" (via CBS News). However, Meghan received no mental health support from the Firm. According to Prince Harry, "it was not a conversation to be had."
Racism among members of the royal family also contributed to their decision to leave. While Meghan was still pregnant with her firstborn, Archie, she said the royal family harbored concerns about the color of his skin. What's more, Meghan mentioned how Archie wouldn't receive security, which frightened her due to how relentless the British tabloids could be. "I'm acutely aware of how scared my family is of the tabloids turning on the royal family," Prince Harry said (via Deadline). "There is a level of control by fear that has existed for generations."
Ultimately, rumors surrounding Meghan's alleged memoir have followed her for years. The couple signed a four-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2021 and have since released two books — "Spare" and Meghan's children's book "The Bench." It seems Harry and Meghan are staging a "Team Sussex" comeback, so there's a real possibility that a memoir from Meghan is in the pipeline.