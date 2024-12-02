Inside CNN's Erin Burnett And David Rubulotta's Relationship

Sometimes when you know, you know. CNN anchor Erin Burnett and Stifel Financial Corp. executive David Rubulotta met on a blind date in 2004. After being introduced by a mutual friend, it didn't take long for Burnett to know Rubulotta was "the one" (via The Sun). In 2012, she told People that she was thinking, "I hope that's him," when she first saw Rubulotta.

The couple dated for seven years until becoming engaged in 2011 and eventually marrying in 2012, right before Christmas. "Christmas is our favorite time of year. We thought it would be the perfect time to get married," Burnett told People after the wedding.

The happy couple decided against an extravagant wedding and instead got married at City Hall. "We're very casual. I love how at City Hall people come in everything from wedding gowns to jeans," she told People. "It's so mellow and chill, just how we like it." Burnett even elected to wear a red dress for her wedding as opposed to the traditional white. The pair have been married ever since, celebrating over 20 years together.