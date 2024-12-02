Inside CNN's Erin Burnett And David Rubulotta's Relationship
Sometimes when you know, you know. CNN anchor Erin Burnett and Stifel Financial Corp. executive David Rubulotta met on a blind date in 2004. After being introduced by a mutual friend, it didn't take long for Burnett to know Rubulotta was "the one" (via The Sun). In 2012, she told People that she was thinking, "I hope that's him," when she first saw Rubulotta.
The couple dated for seven years until becoming engaged in 2011 and eventually marrying in 2012, right before Christmas. "Christmas is our favorite time of year. We thought it would be the perfect time to get married," Burnett told People after the wedding.
The happy couple decided against an extravagant wedding and instead got married at City Hall. "We're very casual. I love how at City Hall people come in everything from wedding gowns to jeans," she told People. "It's so mellow and chill, just how we like it." Burnett even elected to wear a red dress for her wedding as opposed to the traditional white. The pair have been married ever since, celebrating over 20 years together.
Erin Burnett and David Rubulotta have three children
In addition to being one of the richest news anchors in the U.S., Erin Burnett is also a mother. Since their wedding, Burnett and husband David Rubulotta have welcomed three beautiful children to the world. Their first son, Nyle Thomas, was born in 2013. "We've always wanted this and we're very lucky," Burnett told People at the time. "Seeing him for the first time was the most awe-inspiring, joyful moment of our lives." Their daughter, Colby Isabelle, was born in 2015 and their second son, Owen Thomas, in 2018.
Becoming a mother has changed the way Burnett reports on tough stories involving children. "I do think about it, on what kind of world my children will live in, and how I want it to be a place they want to explore and make their own," she explained to The Wrap in 2016. Her work travelling around the globe often keeps Burnett away from her children, which she hopes her family can view as a positive at times, as she told The Cut in 2022. "I think that when children see their parents doing work that is meaningful, that's a good thing ... to understand that doing meaningful things is sometimes hard. And every job has its own challenges, but they see that their parents do that and have this aspect of their lives. That's really important."