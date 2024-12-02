Are Steroids The Dirty Secret To RFK Jr.'s Rock-Hard Abs? Inside The Rumors

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might be 70 years old, but you wouldn't know it if you only saw his abs. The life-long politician has raised eyebrows countless times over the past few years, for everything from claiming to have been infected with a brain worm to rumored extramarital affairs to spreading COVID-19 and anti-vaccination conspiracy theories. Now, however, because of his impressive abs, Kennedy is the focus of a few conspiracy theories online –- namely, theories suggesting he's been using steroids to build his ripped physique.

Social media has been flooded with users speculating that Kennedy has been using steroids, often alongside shirtless photos of the man, or videos of him lifting weights or exercising. One post to X (formerly Twitter) shows a photo of Kennedy, allegedly from over a decade ago, where his abs and overall muscle mass appears to be significantly lower, and the user suggests it seems impossible for him to appear so ripped now without the use of steroids. However, Kennedy claims that he hasn't used any anabolic steroids at all.

"I'm on an anti-aging protocol from my doctor that includes testosterone replacement," Kennedy said during an interview on the "Lex Fridman Podcast" in July 2023. "I don't take any anabolic steroids or anything like that, and the TRT use is bioidentical to what my body produces." Kennedy also told Newsmax last year (via Inside Edition) that he takes a "big fistful of nutrients," which help supplement his intensive workout routines and intermittent fasting to maximize the results of his fitness efforts.

