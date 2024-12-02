Details About Fox News Anchor Pete Hegseth's Massive Blended Family

Pete Hesgeth rocketed to national fame when Donald Trump named him as his choice for Secretary of Defense. Previously, Hesgeth was perhaps best known to Fox News viewers as a co-host on "Fox and Friends Weekend." In that role, Hesgeth once made a gross on-air confession that might horrify germaphobe Trump, but the two men do have one big thing in common: They've both been married three times and both have a lot of kids. In Hesgeth's case, he's dad to four biological kids and three stepkids. Hesgeth has had a messy love life, so breaking down how this Brady Bunch-esque family came together can get a bit tricky.

Hesgeth's currently married to Jennifer Rauchet; the two met and started dating while they were both at Fox. Both Hesgeth and Rauchet had children with other people before they got married in 2019 at the Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in New Jersey. Hesgeth and his second wife Samantha Deering have three sons together: Gunnar, Boone, and Rex. Rauchet had three children from a previous marriage: Kenzie, Jackson, and Luke.