Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene And Nancy Mace's Brutal Feud History

Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to public feuds. In fact, she's been embroiled in so many, she could probably write the handbook on how to get your adversaries red under the collar. While many might dismiss her as someone who makes a lot of noise and very little impact, Greene still manages to get under her fellow representatives' skin — even those with whom she's supposed to be aligned. Greene's brutal feud with New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made headlines over the years, but so has her constant kerfuffle with fellow Republican and South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace. The two women might both be on the same side of the aisle, but they rarely seen eye-to-eye.

Greene is an avid Donald Trump fan, while Mace had to face off against a Trump-backed opponent to win the House seat. She's not as conservative as Greene and has made waves in her party for her views on gun and abortion laws. However, there was one rare occasion where Mace and Greene were seen having a civil conversation. This was during Kevin McCarthy's bid for House Speaker, and the two congresswomen both wanted him to land the job, so they joined together on the House floor to discuss how they could make that happen. One of their colleagues couldn't help commenting on their apparent teamwork, commending them and noting that the GOP could do with more unity among its members. Of course, Mace wasn't about to go soft and shot back, "Who do you think you're kidding? The only thing people want to see of me and Marjorie is if we're wrestling in Jell-O" (via The New York Times).

The thing is, she's not wrong. People have become so accustomed to the two lawmakers' public spats that they've started to anticipate them, and these two usually deliver in full.