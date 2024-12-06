Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene And Nancy Mace's Brutal Feud History
Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to public feuds. In fact, she's been embroiled in so many, she could probably write the handbook on how to get your adversaries red under the collar. While many might dismiss her as someone who makes a lot of noise and very little impact, Greene still manages to get under her fellow representatives' skin — even those with whom she's supposed to be aligned. Greene's brutal feud with New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made headlines over the years, but so has her constant kerfuffle with fellow Republican and South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace. The two women might both be on the same side of the aisle, but they rarely seen eye-to-eye.
Greene is an avid Donald Trump fan, while Mace had to face off against a Trump-backed opponent to win the House seat. She's not as conservative as Greene and has made waves in her party for her views on gun and abortion laws. However, there was one rare occasion where Mace and Greene were seen having a civil conversation. This was during Kevin McCarthy's bid for House Speaker, and the two congresswomen both wanted him to land the job, so they joined together on the House floor to discuss how they could make that happen. One of their colleagues couldn't help commenting on their apparent teamwork, commending them and noting that the GOP could do with more unity among its members. Of course, Mace wasn't about to go soft and shot back, "Who do you think you're kidding? The only thing people want to see of me and Marjorie is if we're wrestling in Jell-O" (via The New York Times).
The thing is, she's not wrong. People have become so accustomed to the two lawmakers' public spats that they've started to anticipate them, and these two usually deliver in full.
Greene called Mace trash on social media
In what was a rather nasty X (formerly Twitter) spat, Marjorie Taylor Greene went as far as to call Nancy Mace "trash." Greene claimed Mace was a Democrat at heart and had no place representing the Republican Party. "@NancyMace is the trash in the GOP Conference," Greene wrote. "Never attacked by Democrats or RINO's (same thing) because she is not conservative, she's pro-abort." Mace clapped back, "This is what [batsh*t crazy] looks like."
While talking to The Independent after the public spat, Mace said Greene had no business saying she was pro-abortion. The South Carolina congresswoman has a somewhat different stance on abortion than Greene, believing that exceptions should be made for rape and incest survivors. She has this stance because she, too, is a rape survivor. "I've been pro-life my entire life," Mace clarified. "I have voted to defund Planned Parenthood every chance I could, I've voted for South Carolina's fetal heartbeat bill, we have exceptions for women who've been raped and for kids and women who are victims of incest because I've advocated for those victims. And that's where most of America is, and to attack a victim of rape because of those positions is disgusting and it's wrong," she said.
Mace and Greene got into a nasty social media spat over the latter's racist comments
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who often gets into spats with fellow GOP Representative Lauren Boebert, went as far as to defend the Colorado congresswoman when Nancy Mace called her out for her racist comments against Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. In the tweet where Greene called Mace "trash," she told her to "back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad." It was the use of the Islamophobic slur "Jihad Squad" that inspired Mace's next tweet, in which she first reminded Greene how to use "your" and "you're" before calling her a racist. "What I'm not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little 'league,'" Mace clapped back.
The South Carolina Representative later told CNN that both Boebert and Greene's behavior was unacceptable. "I have time after time condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting and this is no different than any others," Mace said. She added that politicians from both parties have a responsibility to work together to make Congress — and the country — a welcoming place to all. She also urged representatives to consider the impact of their words before they say something controversial.
Even former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had to intervene
With Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Mace constantly sparring, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy eventually saw the need to intervene. He'd been criticized by outlets like CNN for not taking more decisive action to quell the constant squabbles among members of Congress while he served as the House Minority Leader. Amid Mace and Greene's lengthy social media feud, McCarthy finally decided to intercede and have a private meeting with the feuding lawmakers.
Greene talked to reporters seconds after walking out of the meeting, implying that both she and former President Donald Trump would like to see Mace ousted by another Republican nominee in the next primary election. Later, when Mace was questioned about Greene's comments, she replied, "All I can say about Marjorie Taylor Greene is bless her f—–g heart" (via Politico). She also called Greene "out of control and totally unhinged," per Business Insider. So much for McCarthy's intervention.
Mace made it clear that she refused to put up with Greene's nonsense
Nancy Mace seems to have a hard time keeping Marjorie Taylore Greene from getting under her skin, and she's not afraid to fight back. While speaking to The Independent in 2021 after her and Greene's social media feud began, the South Carolina Representative called the Georgia congresswoman "a liar and a grifter of the first order," adding, "I'm not going to put up with any of her bulls**t, never have and never will." She hinted that Greene was bad at her job and will never accomplish anything of significance during her time in Congress. "She has no ideas or any type of policy that will ever move forward because she can't do it. She's got to run to someone who's bigger than her and better than her for backup," Mace argued.
Greene, meanwhile, was being questioned by reporters for the remarks she made about Mace shortly after her meeting with Kevin McCarthy but denied that she stoked the flames anew. "After my meeting with Kevin McCarthy ... I agreed that I'd quit attacking her, and I haven't attacked her," Greene told Politico. "I didn't go out making announcements about Nancy Mace. If I was gonna make an announcement about Nancy Mace, she'd see me tweeting it."
The two congresswoman have seen eye-to-eye on rare occasions
Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene might not see eye to eye on abortion laws, but they did agree that Delaware Representative Sarah McBride should not be allowed to use the women's bathroom in Capitol Hill. McBride is transgender, and the first trans woman to land a seat in the House. During a private House GOP conference meeting, Greene allegedly went as far as to say that she'd physically attack McBride if she dared to step into the women's bathroom. She didn't confirm nor deny these allegations afterward, but did say, "It's pretty aggressive for biological men to be invading our spaces" (via Politico).
Mace, who previously claimed she supported the LGBTQ+ community's rights, agreed with Greene on this one. She introduced a bill that would prevent transgender people working at Capitol Hill from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. "We have rights as women, and we have the right not to be bombarded by men in our restrooms," she told CBS News.