Kylie Kelce's NSFW Parenting Confession Is Her Most Candid Moment Yet

Kylie Kelce is not holding back about her unconventional motherhood practices. The social media personality and field hockey coach, who rose to fame thanks to her red-flag-filled marriage to former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, promised to talk in depth about her family life in the trailer for her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," including the language she uses around her three small daughters, which notably involves F-bombs. Kylie is not afraid to show her straightforward, unreserved personality. "I was this close to calling [the show] 'F**k Around and Find Out.' And I still might do. Try me," she admitted bluntly, looking straight at the camera while demonstrating her complete lack of concern for others' opinions. Among the WAG's "brutally honest opinions on motherhood" was the fact that, "I'm not going to stop cursing in front of my kids" with Kylie reasoning, "My kids hear the F-word on a daily basis. They know that it's a 'grown-up word.'"

Unsurprisingly, some folks were shocked. But mixing humor with raw honesty is a hallmark of Kylie's personal brand. In 2023, she shared a picture of two mugs on her Instagram Story, one of which read "Positivity Please" while the other was emblazoned with: "F**k around and find out." This is a phrase she memorably used in a viral TikTok where Kylie called out the New York Post for twisting her words to claim that she was avoiding pop superstar Taylor Swift, her brother in law Travis Kelce's girlfriend, per Entertainment Tonight. It seems, then, that the use of the F-bomb is a key part of her personality, and she's not planning to change that nor apologize for it regardless of what happens.

