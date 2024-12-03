Kylie Kelce's NSFW Parenting Confession Is Her Most Candid Moment Yet
Kylie Kelce is not holding back about her unconventional motherhood practices. The social media personality and field hockey coach, who rose to fame thanks to her red-flag-filled marriage to former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, promised to talk in depth about her family life in the trailer for her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," including the language she uses around her three small daughters, which notably involves F-bombs. Kylie is not afraid to show her straightforward, unreserved personality. "I was this close to calling [the show] 'F**k Around and Find Out.' And I still might do. Try me," she admitted bluntly, looking straight at the camera while demonstrating her complete lack of concern for others' opinions. Among the WAG's "brutally honest opinions on motherhood" was the fact that, "I'm not going to stop cursing in front of my kids" with Kylie reasoning, "My kids hear the F-word on a daily basis. They know that it's a 'grown-up word.'"
Unsurprisingly, some folks were shocked. But mixing humor with raw honesty is a hallmark of Kylie's personal brand. In 2023, she shared a picture of two mugs on her Instagram Story, one of which read "Positivity Please" while the other was emblazoned with: "F**k around and find out." This is a phrase she memorably used in a viral TikTok where Kylie called out the New York Post for twisting her words to claim that she was avoiding pop superstar Taylor Swift, her brother in law Travis Kelce's girlfriend, per Entertainment Tonight. It seems, then, that the use of the F-bomb is a key part of her personality, and she's not planning to change that nor apologize for it regardless of what happens.
She's proudly showing that mothers contain multitudes
Following a 2023 appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, many commenters praised Kylie Kelce's blunt and authentic sense of humor. One user enthused, "A segment called 'kicking it with Kylie' sounds like a good edition and she could talk about anything." Another Youtuber also asked for more Kylie content, writing, "Jason's wife is a national treasure we need another episode with her." In the same line, someone else wrote, "Kylie is the Hall of Famer in this room. Amazing sense of humor and so funny in her own way." It looks like Kylie noted this positive response and endeavored to use her magnetic personality to its fullest with her own podcast.
It's refreshing to see a mother so publicly and candidly breaking the traditional conventions that put unrealistic standards on them to always behave and speak in a civil manner, as a 2024 study published in the PLOSONE journal discovered. Kylie is clearly not afraid to be herself: Her honesty and unconventional language demonstrate that she wants to have fun in her daily life without worrying what other people might think, which encourages other mothers to follow suit.
Just a couple of days before the trailer for "Not Gonna Lie" dropped, Jason and Kylie also announced that they were expecting a fourth daughter. So, the timing was perfect for her. "If everyone's gonna be talking about me and my family," she pointed out, "You might as well hear it from me."