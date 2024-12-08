Natasha Richardson Agreed To Marry Liam Neeson Under One Strange Condition

Everyone has that big relationship dealbreaker, such as smoking, having different religious views, or even being vegan. For the late Natasha Richardson, her big no-no involved her partner wanting his drinks shaken, not stirred. Richardson married Liam Neeson, her former Broadway co-star, in 1994, and the duo were together until her untimely death from a ski accident in 2009. But their nuptials — and two sons — almost didn't happen had Neeson taken on one iconic role: James Bond.

Advertisement

When James Corden asked Neeson on "The Late Late Show" if he was ever in the running to play Hollywood's next 007, the "Schindler's List" star confirmed he had been approached by a producer about possibly playing the secret agent. However, when Richardson learned Neeson may be on the shortlist for the role, she explained to him it would be her or Bond. "She says, 'Darling, if you're offered James Bond and you're going to play it, you're not going to marry me,'" Neeson recalled Richardson telling him. He then shared how he'd hum the catchy theme song from the franchise and do the finger gun pose anytime they had arguments.

A few years after that interview, Neeson confirmed the story to Rolling Stone and elaborated on why he thought Richardson had given him that ultimatum: Bond was a womanizer. "There's all those gorgeous girls in various countries getting into bed and getting out of bed. I'm sure a lot of her decision-making was based on that!" he said.

Advertisement