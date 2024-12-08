Natasha Richardson Agreed To Marry Liam Neeson Under One Strange Condition
Everyone has that big relationship dealbreaker, such as smoking, having different religious views, or even being vegan. For the late Natasha Richardson, her big no-no involved her partner wanting his drinks shaken, not stirred. Richardson married Liam Neeson, her former Broadway co-star, in 1994, and the duo were together until her untimely death from a ski accident in 2009. But their nuptials — and two sons — almost didn't happen had Neeson taken on one iconic role: James Bond.
When James Corden asked Neeson on "The Late Late Show" if he was ever in the running to play Hollywood's next 007, the "Schindler's List" star confirmed he had been approached by a producer about possibly playing the secret agent. However, when Richardson learned Neeson may be on the shortlist for the role, she explained to him it would be her or Bond. "She says, 'Darling, if you're offered James Bond and you're going to play it, you're not going to marry me,'" Neeson recalled Richardson telling him. He then shared how he'd hum the catchy theme song from the franchise and do the finger gun pose anytime they had arguments.
A few years after that interview, Neeson confirmed the story to Rolling Stone and elaborated on why he thought Richardson had given him that ultimatum: Bond was a womanizer. "There's all those gorgeous girls in various countries getting into bed and getting out of bed. I'm sure a lot of her decision-making was based on that!" he said.
Liam Neeson never remarried
After Natasha Richardson passed away and Liam Neeson had to raise their sons as a single parent, the "Taken" star eventually dipped his toe back into the dating pool. He reportedly had at least one serious relationship after being widowed with Freya St. Johnston, a PR executive, from 2010 to 2012.
A few years later, Neeson made headlines when he joked during an interview with the Irish Independent that he was dating a fellow celebrity but didn't want to share her name. Not long after, his rep explained how Neeson was only kidding and that his light-hearted remarks weren't made clear in the interview's printed version.
In 2024, Neeson confessed he was finished with dating, telling People, "No, in a word. I'm past all that." He instead chooses to spend his time working, hanging out with his kids, and devouring mystery novels. Despite the heartbreaking blows in his life, Neeson still considers himself incredibly fortunate. "Even on a bad day on a movie set, for example, I always nip myself and say, 'Come on, come on. You have nothing to complain about.' And it's true."