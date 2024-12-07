Who Is Outnumbered Host Emily Compagno?

If there's any concern over whether Emily Compagno is qualified for the job she has now, it's unfounded. The Fox News analyst is highly educated, and she's got plenty of experience in law, informing her analysis and opinions she shares on TV. Compagno received her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Washington and her Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law.

Compagno didn't just spend her time studying at either institution. While earning her undergraduate degree, she also earned the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps' Cadet of the Quarter Award, and while earning her law degree, she served as president of the Federalist Society and articles editor of the Intellectual Property Law Bulletin. Compagno traveled, too. "I had the honor of sailing around the world on a study abroad program and visiting 13 countries, and it opened my eyes to so much peril and trauma that was happening," she told Barrett Media.

After her second graduation, Compagno began practicing law. The television personality has been a federal managing attorney and Acting Director at the Social Security Administration, and she's practiced privately, too. Amid her busy life, Compagno still finds time to cheer on her alma mater. In 2024, the attorney attended a University of Washington football game against The Pennsylvania State University at Beaver Stadium, seemingly sitting in a suite for the matchup, and despite her allegiance to her former school, attending alongside two former Penn State legends, Jay Paterno and Tom Bradley. A football fan through and through, Compagno expressed her excitement to watch the future rematch. "We've been looking forward to this match up for years!" Compagno wrote on Instagram. "And now the rematch in 2026... Seattle!"

