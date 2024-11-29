Don Jr. Hints Kai Trump's Social Media Gushing Over Grandpa Donald Might Not Be Genuine

President-elect Donald Trump recently gained a popular influencer on his team: his granddaughter Kai Trump. Daughter to Donald Trump Jr. and a newbie to YouTube, Kai has been posting lots of long-form, behind-the-scenes content on the site, which has featured a few videos with the Trump family, including an clection night vlog and Kai's golf video showing off a side of Trump we rarely see. Her most recent video, which was posted on November 26, 2024, was something her fans had never seen before.

In the video, which was also posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kai filmed what it was like watching the launch of Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket Starship. The comments under her video both on YouTube and X were overwhelmingly positive, with many begging her to keep up the coverage, touting it as better published content than what's in mainstream media.

Kai's father Don Jr. even reposted the video on X with the caption: "Great stuff @kaitrump I'm so proud of you and everything you're doing." While the sentiment is sweet, Don Jr.'s phrasing makes you wonder if Kai's new famed YouTube career was all a ploy. Her newly shared insights about her grandfather may just be an easy way to humanize the Trumps. If that's true, it's definitely working. Don Jr.'s X post was filled with comments about how endearing his daughter is and that he raised her right. Some even joked that Kai would be a great president one day.

