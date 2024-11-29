Don Jr. Hints Kai Trump's Social Media Gushing Over Grandpa Donald Might Not Be Genuine
President-elect Donald Trump recently gained a popular influencer on his team: his granddaughter Kai Trump. Daughter to Donald Trump Jr. and a newbie to YouTube, Kai has been posting lots of long-form, behind-the-scenes content on the site, which has featured a few videos with the Trump family, including an clection night vlog and Kai's golf video showing off a side of Trump we rarely see. Her most recent video, which was posted on November 26, 2024, was something her fans had never seen before.
In the video, which was also posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kai filmed what it was like watching the launch of Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket Starship. The comments under her video both on YouTube and X were overwhelmingly positive, with many begging her to keep up the coverage, touting it as better published content than what's in mainstream media.
Kai's father Don Jr. even reposted the video on X with the caption: "Great stuff @kaitrump I'm so proud of you and everything you're doing." While the sentiment is sweet, Don Jr.'s phrasing makes you wonder if Kai's new famed YouTube career was all a ploy. Her newly shared insights about her grandfather may just be an easy way to humanize the Trumps. If that's true, it's definitely working. Don Jr.'s X post was filled with comments about how endearing his daughter is and that he raised her right. Some even joked that Kai would be a great president one day.
Kai's inside look into SpaceX was a day in the life vlog for Republican politicians
Kai Trump gave her fans a voyeuristic view inside Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship rocket launch event earlier this month. She began the video on "Trump Force One," Trump's Boeing 757, before landing in Texas to watch the spacecraft catapult into the sky.
Among the event attendees were Kai and her cameraman, Musk, Senator Ted Cruz, Don Jr., his father Trump, and PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau. While Musk gleefully explained the physics behind the launch, Kai was more invested in his gaming interests, asking her grandfather's newly appointed head of his Department of Government Efficiency if he had ever played Fortnite, to which Musk replied, "No."
While her content is unusual for the average YouTube vlogger, the Florida high schooler may have found her own path to stardom, possibly having nothing to do with her family's political gains. Not all of her videos are centered around her grandfather. Many are about Kai's skills as a golfer, a sport for which she and Trump equally share a passion. No matter the motive, Kai has gained nearly 500k followers in the month she has been posting to YouTube. It's uncertain where her career will go since she hasn't even walked across the stage to receive her high school diploma, but one thing's for sure: if she runs for president, she's already got thousands of votes waiting for her.