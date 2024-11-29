Alina Habba Accidentally Reveals Elon Musk Ditched His Family For Thanksgiving At Mar-A-Lago

It's no secret that Elon Musk isn't winning any Father of the Year awards. Apart from having twelve children from three different mothers and naming one of his kids "Dark Sideræl," the businessman's own child called him out for being an absent father and a "heinous incel" (via Page Six). And though we'd like to give the Tesla founder some benefit of the doubt, Alina Habba's Thanksgiving post at Mar-a-Lago hints that we're right on the money about him.

"So much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. God, family, friends and 47 for fighting for us all. I am grateful for each and every person who supported me and this great country this year. GOD BLESS YOU ALL," she wrote. The post included four pictures, two of which were of Elon Musk and Alina Habba's kids. While other parents view Thanksgiving as family time, it's interesting that the richest man in the world would rather dine with his political counterparts than any of his many offspring.

Though one of Musk's children clearly dislikes him, we're certain that he has other kids who would benefit from having their father for Thanksgiving. However, the thought either didn't occur to him, or he simply didn't deem it important enough. Worse still, we know that he understands the value of quality time judging by all the boys' night outs we've seen Donald Trump and Musk go on. It's safe to say that the billionaire's kids will likely need therapy for the absentee parent issues they'll develop. Luckily, they can afford it.

