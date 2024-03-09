All Of The Women Tom Brady's Been Connected To Since His Divorce
Tom Brady became one of the most eligible bachelors in the world following his split from Gisele Bündchen. After the couple tied the knot in 2009, most people didn't think that Brady would ever be back on the market, but his 2022 divorce news quickly changed the course of fate. Although the former NFLer hasn't gone public with any new romance, there have been plenty of dating rumors following him around. Brady, who has one son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and two kids with Bündchen, has done his best to keep his personal life on the DL. However, that hasn't stopped the tabloids from putting pieces together and linking the future Hall of Famer to a few different women over the past couple of years.
Not long after his split from Bündchen, Brady was rumored to be dating model Veronika Rajek. The former Miss Slovakia pretty much started the chatter herself, as she was outwardly showing her support for Brady during his last year playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two were never spotted out together in public, however, and a rep for Rajek told Newsweek that she wouldn't be issuing a comment. "The only message Veronika Rajek wants to put out there, as very supportive as Veronika Rajek is, is for Tom Brady to be focused on the game," the rep said. While Brady's link to Rajek wasn't too concrete, the next woman on the media-made roster had just about everyone talking.
Rumors were flying that Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were a thing
If two super famous, ridiculously good-looking people end up being single at the same time, it would only be normal for them to at least meet, right? As it turns out, Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian both found themselves without romantic partners during the same period. When they were both at the same party together, rumors that they'd had a flirty interaction popped up on the internet. What started as some light chatter turned into a full-blown rumor mill masterpiece by the summer of 2023.
It all started in May 2023 when Kardashian was looking for a vacation home in the Bahamas and had been in touch with Brady for some insight since he owns property in the area. Sources were quick to shut down any relationship rumors, but that wasn't the be-all, end-all.
Brady and Kardashian were together at Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July party and people couldn't stop talking about the very real possibility that the two could fall in love. However, Rubin attempted to set the record straight. "Honestly, they're just friends. It's just the crazy rumors that get out there," he told Entertainment Tonight. While that may have been the be-all, end-all of the Brady-Kardashian connection, a photo of the two surfaced on Instagram, courtesy of DeuxMoi, and the rumors started all over again. It wasn't until Brady was actually seen with another woman that people let the Kardashian idea go.
Tom Brady & Irina Shayk have gone on multiple dates
In July 2023, Page Six had some serious tea about the man known as the GOAT. The outlet had obtained exclusive photos of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk smiling together in Brady's car after he picked her up from Hotel Bel-Air. The two were photographed outside Brady's Los Angeles-area home where it's believed that Shayk spent the night.
A few weeks later, the Super Bowl winner and the supermodel were spotted together at Twenty Two Hotel in London. "He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," a source told People about a week or so later. "They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn't mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship," the source added.
In October 2023, however, reports surfaced that Brady and Shayk had split. According to the Daily Mail, the two decided to end things because Brady wasn't able to commit. "He knew he wasn't able to give his full attention and time to Irina and she is such a good person, that he didn't want her to feel less than in his world," a source said. Instead, Brady supposedly wanted to focus on his kids and his post-NFL career. Whether or not that was the truth is unclear because Brady and Shayk were spotted together at New York City's Brasserie Fouquet in January 2024. "[They] never broke up because they were never an official item," a source told Us Weekly. It seems they aren't quitting on each other just yet.