All Of The Women Tom Brady's Been Connected To Since His Divorce

Tom Brady became one of the most eligible bachelors in the world following his split from Gisele Bündchen. After the couple tied the knot in 2009, most people didn't think that Brady would ever be back on the market, but his 2022 divorce news quickly changed the course of fate. Although the former NFLer hasn't gone public with any new romance, there have been plenty of dating rumors following him around. Brady, who has one son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and two kids with Bündchen, has done his best to keep his personal life on the DL. However, that hasn't stopped the tabloids from putting pieces together and linking the future Hall of Famer to a few different women over the past couple of years.

Not long after his split from Bündchen, Brady was rumored to be dating model Veronika Rajek. The former Miss Slovakia pretty much started the chatter herself, as she was outwardly showing her support for Brady during his last year playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two were never spotted out together in public, however, and a rep for Rajek told Newsweek that she wouldn't be issuing a comment. "The only message Veronika Rajek wants to put out there, as very supportive as Veronika Rajek is, is for Tom Brady to be focused on the game," the rep said. While Brady's link to Rajek wasn't too concrete, the next woman on the media-made roster had just about everyone talking.