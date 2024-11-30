What We Know About The Supposed Drama Between Reba McEntire & Gwen Stefani

Season 26 of "The Voice" became quite a nail-biter, with incredible talents like country rocker Christina Eagle and teen crooner Edward Preble. However, if you think the intense competition is left out on the stage, think again — and think beyond the competitors. One secret about "The Voice" you weren't supposed to know is that judges Reba McEntire and Gwen Stafani are rumored to have been less than keen on working with each other ahead of the season.

Advertisement

After a temporary hiatus during Season 25, with which many "Voice" fans were pleased after wanting Stefani kicked off the show, it was announced in the summer of 2024 that the "Hollaback Girl" singer would be reclaiming her chair for her eighth season in 2024. Stefani and McEntire previously worked as coaches together in Season 24, but with Stefani gone in Season 25, McEntire had the chance to become the queen of the coaches.

While McEntire plays the caring mentor and charismatic coach during filming, an inside source told Life & Style magazine that it's all a front. "She's extremely competitive and bossy and tends to dominate over her peers and associates," said the source, adding: "People around them predict it's going to get nasty because Gwen always liked to be the center of attention before and expects it to be the same going into this season."

Advertisement