The One Thing Travis Kelce Makes Taylor Swift Do That Proves They Have A Totally Normal Relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a larger-than-life romance in many ways, but in many ways, their relationship is just as normal as any other. Like any sports-obsessed boyfriend, Kelce loves sharing his favorite sports media with his number one fan. Kelce appeared on a November 2024 epissode of the "Chiefs Kingdom Show" podcast, hosted by Mitch Holthus, the Kansas City Chiefs' radio play-by-play announcer. He's known for his enthusiastic calls, and Kelce loves listening to them with Swift. "You already know I rave about you. Every single time. Whenever we make big plays and I always hear the radio call come across my timeline, I make sure [Swift] listens in," Kelce told Holthus. "Because you always fire everybody up, baby."

"The Voice of the Chiefs" made a request on behalf of his family, saying, "My two granddaughters ask me all the time, 'Has Travis introduced you [to Swift] yet?'" Kelce laughed in response and said, "We'll find a way."

Swift was in attendance at the November 10, 2024 game between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos, where she celebrated Kelce scoring his team's only touchdown during their victory. She's been a very visible supporter of her boyfriend at his games, something she's proud of. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told The Times for their 2023 Person of the Year story about her. "And we're just proud of each other."

