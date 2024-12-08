The One Thing Travis Kelce Makes Taylor Swift Do That Proves They Have A Totally Normal Relationship
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a larger-than-life romance in many ways, but in many ways, their relationship is just as normal as any other. Like any sports-obsessed boyfriend, Kelce loves sharing his favorite sports media with his number one fan. Kelce appeared on a November 2024 epissode of the "Chiefs Kingdom Show" podcast, hosted by Mitch Holthus, the Kansas City Chiefs' radio play-by-play announcer. He's known for his enthusiastic calls, and Kelce loves listening to them with Swift. "You already know I rave about you. Every single time. Whenever we make big plays and I always hear the radio call come across my timeline, I make sure [Swift] listens in," Kelce told Holthus. "Because you always fire everybody up, baby."
"The Voice of the Chiefs" made a request on behalf of his family, saying, "My two granddaughters ask me all the time, 'Has Travis introduced you [to Swift] yet?'" Kelce laughed in response and said, "We'll find a way."
Swift was in attendance at the November 10, 2024 game between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos, where she celebrated Kelce scoring his team's only touchdown during their victory. She's been a very visible supporter of her boyfriend at his games, something she's proud of. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told The Times for their 2023 Person of the Year story about her. "And we're just proud of each other."
Travis Enjoys Her Concerts as much as Taylor Enjoys His Games
Taylor Swift has plenty of time to enjoy more Chiefs football during the 2024-25 season and into the play-offs as December 2024 marks the end of the Eras Tour, which has made her millions per show. Travis Kelce made sure to support Swift and see her perform in cities around the world, as he told his brother Jason Kelce on an episode of their podcast "New Heights." Speaking of the difference between American crowds and concert-goers in other countries, he said: "I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up, and I'll tell you what, man, the American crowds – they did not disappoint. I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around, knowing she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the tour was over with, and I'll tell you what, man, that thing was rockin'."
Kelce grabbed headlines during the 2024 off-season when he made a surprise appearance on-stage at a Swift show. She was performing at Wembley Stadium in London when Kelce, clad in a top hat and white bow tie, joined her on-stage to dance and even apply make-up to Swift (via BBC). He told his brother on an episode of "New Heights" that it was his idea to join Swift on stage and that the experience was exhilarating. "It was an absolute blast. It was such a fun, playful part of the show, and it was like ... the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun – not only with [Swift] ... but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome."