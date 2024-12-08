The Famous Rapper Who Is Totally Obsessed With Helen Mirren

Even celebrities fangirl over other stars. Sophie Turner tried to date Matthew Perry, Octavia Spencer snuck into Ted Kennedy's office, and Curtis Jackson — aka 50 Cent — will forever have a crush on Helen Mirren. When the rapper was on an episode of Men's Health's series, "The Rewind," he dished on his infatuation with the Oscar winner, admitting that while it might seem unconventional, who wouldn't love the Oscar winner?

50 Cent does not care what anyone thinks of his crush on Mirren, nor how old the actress is. He is forever smitten with her. "It's her confidence, it's everything that she is for all of these years. She's gonna be sexy forever," he said.

As it turns out, the two have met before at the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival in 2017, which probably only upped the ante for 50 Cent's puppy love. The duo were photographed on the red carpet laughing and goofing off together, with Mirren playfully hiding behind her large fan for some of the photos. With 50 Cent's vast net worth, he could definitely show Mirren a good time. Of course, her bank account is also heavily padded, so she could easily return the favor.

