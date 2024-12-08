The Famous Rapper Who Is Totally Obsessed With Helen Mirren
Even celebrities fangirl over other stars. Sophie Turner tried to date Matthew Perry, Octavia Spencer snuck into Ted Kennedy's office, and Curtis Jackson — aka 50 Cent — will forever have a crush on Helen Mirren. When the rapper was on an episode of Men's Health's series, "The Rewind," he dished on his infatuation with the Oscar winner, admitting that while it might seem unconventional, who wouldn't love the Oscar winner?
50 Cent does not care what anyone thinks of his crush on Mirren, nor how old the actress is. He is forever smitten with her. "It's her confidence, it's everything that she is for all of these years. She's gonna be sexy forever," he said.
As it turns out, the two have met before at the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival in 2017, which probably only upped the ante for 50 Cent's puppy love. The duo were photographed on the red carpet laughing and goofing off together, with Mirren playfully hiding behind her large fan for some of the photos. With 50 Cent's vast net worth, he could definitely show Mirren a good time. Of course, her bank account is also heavily padded, so she could easily return the favor.
50 Cent is well aware Helen Mirren is married
Unfortunately for 50 Cent, Helen Mirren is happily taken. She married producer, writer, and director Taylor Hackford in 1997. Hackford, who directed his future wife in the 1985 movie "White Nights," echoed 50 Cent's comments, telling People, "She's a very sexy girl and she still is."
During his episode of "The Rewind," 50 Cent commented that he also met Hackford when he met Mirren. "Her husband was just right there with her, he's going 'oh, that's just what she does,'" the rapper said. He added that Hackford "notices what you notice, that she's sexy."
Back in 2018, 50 Cent swooned over Mirren, who had a surprising job before she was famous, when he guest-starred on "Conan," telling host Conan O'Brien how her smiling at him while making direct eye contact just does the trick. "She looks at you like, like she knows she's sexy in her mind." However, he's not a homewrecker and isn't looking to break up the happy couple. But if she suddenly became single? Who knows!