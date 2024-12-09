Ginger Gaetz And Lauren Boebert Have A Tight-Knit Relationship

Alas, Matt Gaetz's wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz, missed out on a status bump when her husband spectacularly withdrew from consideration for U.S. Attorney General in November 2024. The beleaguered politician also resigned from Congress after Donald Trump nominated him for the post, so the couple suddenly had a bit of free time on their hands ("Funemployment looks dashing on you," Ginger sweetly consoled him on Instagram). But the Gaetzes remained closely tied to the conservative political world regardless, and Ginger has one particularly close connection: Lauren Boebert, who transformed herself from a teen mom to one of the most prominent MAGA-supporting congresswomen. The besties (as Boebert has publicly described Ginger) likely met through either Matt himself or via their mutual connections, and Boebert has supported the former congressman since at least 2022, when she stumped for his re-election campaign.

Advertisement

Throughout the 2024 presidential race, Boebert and Ginger traveled the country together, giving keynote speeches at events such as Turning Point USA and Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC). They also attended the U.S.-El Salvador Caucus at the National Archives in late November. The two even headlined a "Hot Girl Summer" happy hour for the D.C. Young Republicans, aimed at getting Gen Z and younger millennials to hit the polls and vote red. This last event, though, was met with a round of jeers on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Looks like a Mean Girl event," quipped one user.

Some made "Beetlejuice" jokes in a sly reference to Boebert's now-infamous theater date while others pointed out the questionable optics of the theme, given Republicans' key messaging on morals and Christianity. "GOP objectifying and pimping out women," one commenter eye-rolled in response. "How very GOP of you." The close friends have taken the jibes in stride, displaying the confidence that comes with a tight relationship.

Advertisement