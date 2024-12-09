Ginger Gaetz And Lauren Boebert Have A Tight-Knit Relationship
Alas, Matt Gaetz's wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz, missed out on a status bump when her husband spectacularly withdrew from consideration for U.S. Attorney General in November 2024. The beleaguered politician also resigned from Congress after Donald Trump nominated him for the post, so the couple suddenly had a bit of free time on their hands ("Funemployment looks dashing on you," Ginger sweetly consoled him on Instagram). But the Gaetzes remained closely tied to the conservative political world regardless, and Ginger has one particularly close connection: Lauren Boebert, who transformed herself from a teen mom to one of the most prominent MAGA-supporting congresswomen. The besties (as Boebert has publicly described Ginger) likely met through either Matt himself or via their mutual connections, and Boebert has supported the former congressman since at least 2022, when she stumped for his re-election campaign.
Throughout the 2024 presidential race, Boebert and Ginger traveled the country together, giving keynote speeches at events such as Turning Point USA and Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC). They also attended the U.S.-El Salvador Caucus at the National Archives in late November. The two even headlined a "Hot Girl Summer" happy hour for the D.C. Young Republicans, aimed at getting Gen Z and younger millennials to hit the polls and vote red. This last event, though, was met with a round of jeers on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Looks like a Mean Girl event," quipped one user.
Some made "Beetlejuice" jokes in a sly reference to Boebert's now-infamous theater date while others pointed out the questionable optics of the theme, given Republicans' key messaging on morals and Christianity. "GOP objectifying and pimping out women," one commenter eye-rolled in response. "How very GOP of you." The close friends have taken the jibes in stride, displaying the confidence that comes with a tight relationship.
Boebert and Gaetz have a mutual admiration society
It's not really a friendship in the 2020s unless you're giving your pal some social media shoutouts to prove how strong your bond is. Knowing these rules, Lauren Boebert and Ginger Luckey Gaetz have taken plenty of opportunities to show their mutual love. In August 2024, when Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna was catching heat for posting a bathing-suit selfie, Ginger used her friend to silence the haters. Sharing a thirst-trap pic on X of Lauren in a bikini, she announced, "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren." Returning the favor, "hype-woman" Lauren was heard cheering in a video clip of her pal belting out "God Bless America" in an upper gallery of the Capitol rotunda.
Good friends also know when to keep their support private. For instance, when Donald Trump tapped Matt Gaetz to serve as his attorney general, Lauren tweeted her congratulations on X: "America got even better today! Great choice, Mr. President!!" She doubled down in a subsequent post by declaring, "@mattgaetz WILL be the most powerful and competent AG in U.S. history!" But after he withdrew in the face of numerous allegations of misconduct, which were under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, Lauren diplomatically refrained from making any public comment.
America got even better today!
Great choice, Mr. President!! #AGgaetz pic.twitter.com/nGvlg4BbTo
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 13, 2024
If anything, this public embarrassment may have actually brought the two friends closer together. Lauren's life includes many tragic details, including her past scuffles with the law, the closing of her gun-themed restaurant, and her messy divorce from husband Jayson Boebert. The controversial politician's eldest son, Tyler, has also given her a headache or two: He fathered a son at age 18, making Lauren a 36-year-old grandmother, and a year later was arrested on a slew of felony counts. We can just imagine a coffee date where Ginger pours out her heart about her husband losing out on a plum job, and Lauren sighs and says, "Gurrrl..."