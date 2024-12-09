Cara Delevingne And Taylor Swift's Tight Friendship Proves Opposites Definitely Attract
Taylor Swift is known for her squad of famous friends that includes big names from the world of acting and modeling. One of Swift's loyal friends is Cara Delevingne. The two met in 2013 when Delevingne modeled in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and Swift performed. They appeared to be polar opposites, but the two became friends and confided in each other about the pitfalls of fame. Speaking on "Live with Kelly and Michael" in 2015, Delevingne said, "And we work in this crazy industry, and it's just nice to get to talk to people who kind of understand." Delevingne became a part of Swift's iconic crew of famous pals and appeared in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video.
Looking back on their friendship, Delevingne revealed she and Swift even lived together at one point. "I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her," Delevingne told comedian Nikki Glaser during a chat for Interview Magazine. She added how the two have a close bond even though, "We're very different people. She's very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride." Delevingne remained tight-lipped on what that consisted of, but she shared it was out of Swift's comfort zone. "Just to get her to blush would be great," Delevingne recalled.
Even though the friends are different, Delevingne took the opportunity to sing Swift's praises. "The thing about Taylor, though, is I've seen her do a speech at someone's wedding before, and it was a roast," Delevingne said. She added, "She's one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f**k everyone up so hard."
What does Cara Delevingne think of Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce?
After Taylor Swift got her through a difficult breakup, Cara Delevingne is definitely looking out for her bestie when it comes to love. The "Karma" singer's love life has been on full display over the past year as Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. And Delevingne has given the pairing her seal of approval. In November 2023, Delevingne told E! News how excited she was for Swift. "I'm so, so happy for her," she said. "There's definitely something very different about them." And in this case, different is good and could certainly mean that Swift and Kelce's love is the real deal. But no matter what happens in love and in life, Delevingne made it clear, "I'm always rooting for my girl." In January 2024, Delevingne even joined Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills in New York.
This isn't the only time Delevingne has made her support for Swift known. In 2019, Delevingne took to social media to defend her pop star friend when Justin Bieber made a post that subtly shaded Swift. Bieber publicly took the side of his manager, Scooter Braun, who had purchased the record company that owned Swift's first six albums as she attempted to buy the masters herself. Delevingne was quick to express her disapproval by commenting (via Teen Vogue), "... This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven't spoken to her in years, which means you definitely don't understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story."