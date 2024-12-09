Cara Delevingne And Taylor Swift's Tight Friendship Proves Opposites Definitely Attract

Taylor Swift is known for her squad of famous friends that includes big names from the world of acting and modeling. One of Swift's loyal friends is Cara Delevingne. The two met in 2013 when Delevingne modeled in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and Swift performed. They appeared to be polar opposites, but the two became friends and confided in each other about the pitfalls of fame. Speaking on "Live with Kelly and Michael" in 2015, Delevingne said, "And we work in this crazy industry, and it's just nice to get to talk to people who kind of understand." Delevingne became a part of Swift's iconic crew of famous pals and appeared in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video.

Advertisement

Looking back on their friendship, Delevingne revealed she and Swift even lived together at one point. "I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her," Delevingne told comedian Nikki Glaser during a chat for Interview Magazine. She added how the two have a close bond even though, "We're very different people. She's very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride." Delevingne remained tight-lipped on what that consisted of, but she shared it was out of Swift's comfort zone. "Just to get her to blush would be great," Delevingne recalled.

Even though the friends are different, Delevingne took the opportunity to sing Swift's praises. "The thing about Taylor, though, is I've seen her do a speech at someone's wedding before, and it was a roast," Delevingne said. She added, "She's one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f**k everyone up so hard."

Advertisement