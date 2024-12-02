Elon & Maye Musk Reveal Surprising Tidbit About Barron Trump After Thanksgiving Dinner

Elon Musk's account of Thanksgiving dinner with the Trumps revealed that Barron Trump's true personality may be totally different from what we expected. Donald Trump's youngest, and by all accounts most spotlight-averse, child appeared to be on the shyer, more quiet side growing up, and he tended to steer clear of most public events. And yet, Donald's right-hand man Elon shared a bonding experience he had with Barron at Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago, and it indicates that the young man may not be as low-key as he seems. The X owner, whom Donald nominated to head up his new Department of Government Efficiency, has reportedly been attached at the hip with the president-elect ever since Election Day. So, it's no surprise that he attended Thanksgiving dinner at the family's Florida compound.

Barron, who is currently a freshman at NYU, also spent the holiday there and a viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a photo of Barron chatting amiably with Donald during the festivities. Elon commented on the post, "I was discussing consciousness & video games with Barron." The notion that he was speaking on these topics piqued enough interest from users, who are endlessly curious about Donald's most mysterious son. But then, Elon's mother, Maye Musk, added even more surprising context. She retweeted her son's comment with the caption, "They were talking all night. Barron is very smart" and two heart-eyes emojis. Barron talking all night certainly makes it sound like he may be quite a bit chattier than we originally thought.

