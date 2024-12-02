Elon & Maye Musk Reveal Surprising Tidbit About Barron Trump After Thanksgiving Dinner
Elon Musk's account of Thanksgiving dinner with the Trumps revealed that Barron Trump's true personality may be totally different from what we expected. Donald Trump's youngest, and by all accounts most spotlight-averse, child appeared to be on the shyer, more quiet side growing up, and he tended to steer clear of most public events. And yet, Donald's right-hand man Elon shared a bonding experience he had with Barron at Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago, and it indicates that the young man may not be as low-key as he seems. The X owner, whom Donald nominated to head up his new Department of Government Efficiency, has reportedly been attached at the hip with the president-elect ever since Election Day. So, it's no surprise that he attended Thanksgiving dinner at the family's Florida compound.
Barron, who is currently a freshman at NYU, also spent the holiday there and a viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a photo of Barron chatting amiably with Donald during the festivities. Elon commented on the post, "I was discussing consciousness & video games with Barron." The notion that he was speaking on these topics piqued enough interest from users, who are endlessly curious about Donald's most mysterious son. But then, Elon's mother, Maye Musk, added even more surprising context. She retweeted her son's comment with the caption, "They were talking all night. Barron is very smart" and two heart-eyes emojis. Barron talking all night certainly makes it sound like he may be quite a bit chattier than we originally thought.
Elon Musk has essentially joined the Trump family
Word that Barron Trump spent Thanksgiving dinner chatting up a storm with Elon Musk comes just weeks after a throwback video gave the world a look into Barron's childhood. The video, which Entertainment Tonight shared on YouTube, also left folks surprised to discover that the college freshman had an outgoing side — or at least he did when he was four years old. The clips of Barron as a child showed that the youngster once had plenty of energy and a lot to say. Now that he is an 18-year-old college student, the first son may finally be coming out of his shell once again.
Based on what Elon and Maye Musk had to say about Barron's long Thanksgiving chat, it seems that he's getting more comfortable with the tech billionaire becoming a part of their family. This is for the best for Barron, since Elon likely isn't going anywhere any time soon. Just days before he spent Thanksgiving with the Trumps, the controversial social media personality retweeted a post that claimed "Elon and Trump are basically best friends" and "Elon is now an honorary member of the Trump family, and Trump is now an honorary member of the Musk family."
Maybe Barron is opening up to Elon more since he's essentially become his new uncle? Still, if the young man does consider Elon an unofficial Trump, we can only imagine that his and Donald's YMCA Thanksgiving sing-a-long left Barron wishing he would have stayed at NYU to avoid the embarrassment.