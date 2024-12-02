Trump's Thanksgiving Menu At Mar-A-Lago Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing (& It's Not Good)

Even though Donald Trump has joked about Elon Musk overspending his time at Mar-a-Lago and getting annoying, Musk joined Donald and Melania Trump and their son Barron at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving this year. And while it made headlines that Donald and Musk's cringey sing-a-long to "YMCA" seemingly made Barron wish he'd stayed at NYU for the holiday, other people are noticing that the food at the high-end resort seemed anything but. On X, formerly Twitter, someone shared a picture of what was reportedly a plate of food from the Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving meal with the comment, "That cornbread looks dry." It's not clear exactly whose plate it is, but we have to agree that the food doesn't look all that appetizing. And we weren't alone.

A Thanksgiving plate at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. That cornbread looks dry. pic.twitter.com/UBfGzJOhZl — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 29, 2024

One person on X seemed to accurately sum up the overall social media assessment, commenting, "Institutional food on a fancy plate." Another wrote, "This has school cafeteria all over it. Steamed broccoli and a bare-ass steamed carrot?"

The cornbread specifically got a lot of attention. One critic said: "No seasoning, and that cornbread was mixed too much. It gets that nasty pancake spongy consistency when it's been overmixed by a moron who doesn't know how to bake anything. How much did people have to pay for that plate? 100K? He's charging and serving HOSPITAL FOOD."

