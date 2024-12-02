Trump's Thanksgiving Menu At Mar-A-Lago Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing (& It's Not Good)
Even though Donald Trump has joked about Elon Musk overspending his time at Mar-a-Lago and getting annoying, Musk joined Donald and Melania Trump and their son Barron at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving this year. And while it made headlines that Donald and Musk's cringey sing-a-long to "YMCA" seemingly made Barron wish he'd stayed at NYU for the holiday, other people are noticing that the food at the high-end resort seemed anything but. On X, formerly Twitter, someone shared a picture of what was reportedly a plate of food from the Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving meal with the comment, "That cornbread looks dry." It's not clear exactly whose plate it is, but we have to agree that the food doesn't look all that appetizing. And we weren't alone.
One person on X seemed to accurately sum up the overall social media assessment, commenting, "Institutional food on a fancy plate." Another wrote, "This has school cafeteria all over it. Steamed broccoli and a bare-ass steamed carrot?"
The cornbread specifically got a lot of attention. One critic said: "No seasoning, and that cornbread was mixed too much. It gets that nasty pancake spongy consistency when it's been overmixed by a moron who doesn't know how to bake anything. How much did people have to pay for that plate? 100K? He's charging and serving HOSPITAL FOOD."
People weren't having it with the Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving dishes
The Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving dinner critiques just kept coming. Some focused on one specific part of the dish, which seemed to be a kind of meat. One person joked: "Could be pork, could be chicken, could be fish ... just throw some of that canned gravy on it and no one will care." Another critic posted, "It looks like someone confused the recipe for creme brulee and baked halibut. Or maybe it's some trendy cuisine with a crisp caramelized topping on braised white fish?"
Some people had it close in their judgment. "The whole meal looks like something from a cheap-a** buffet restaurant," someone else claimed. The Thanksgiving meal was, in fact, served buffet style for hundreds of people; however, it was definitely not cheap. Fox News reported that the meal cost $350 per person, and it's not clear if it was available to members only or if non-members were allowed to buy a seat. The price for a Mar-a-Lago membership is in the high six figures.
The meal really doesn't seem to match up with that membership price point and all the supposed glitz and glamour of Mar-a-Lago, which has some similarities to Buckingham Palace. "If I am at a multi-million dollar resort and they serve this, I'm getting up and leaving," one person noted.