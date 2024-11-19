Lara Trump Solidifies Herself As A Wannabe Ivanka With Latest Career Move

Through her fame-hungry moves, like when she shaded Kimberly Guilfoyle during the 2024 Republican National Convention, Lara Trump has proven she may be willing to physically and figuratively push past members of the Trump family to boost her own image. If there were any questions as to why some members of the Trump family reportedly couldn't stand Lara for many years, her latest copycat act to elevate her platform could be grounds for a new bout of resentment within the family.

On November 18, 2024, Lara announced the launch of her new clothing line, aptly named the "Lara Trump Collection," via Instagram. "Something 🔥 is on the way," the post said. "Stay tuned." Though the Collection's website and Instagram page are mostly quiet about what exactly Lara's brand is selling, the few promotional images available hint that her products include different varieties of women's athletic clothing, like crop tops and leggings. One major item Lara herself is shown wearing is a rather patriotic crop top, with a large "USA" emblem and American flag sprawling across the chest. An activewear brand checks out for Lara, as she's undergone a stunning fitness transformation over the years, and has shared her workout journey on social media.

