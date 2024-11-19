Lara Trump Solidifies Herself As A Wannabe Ivanka With Latest Career Move
Through her fame-hungry moves, like when she shaded Kimberly Guilfoyle during the 2024 Republican National Convention, Lara Trump has proven she may be willing to physically and figuratively push past members of the Trump family to boost her own image. If there were any questions as to why some members of the Trump family reportedly couldn't stand Lara for many years, her latest copycat act to elevate her platform could be grounds for a new bout of resentment within the family.
On November 18, 2024, Lara announced the launch of her new clothing line, aptly named the "Lara Trump Collection," via Instagram. "Something 🔥 is on the way," the post said. "Stay tuned." Though the Collection's website and Instagram page are mostly quiet about what exactly Lara's brand is selling, the few promotional images available hint that her products include different varieties of women's athletic clothing, like crop tops and leggings. One major item Lara herself is shown wearing is a rather patriotic crop top, with a large "USA" emblem and American flag sprawling across the chest. An activewear brand checks out for Lara, as she's undergone a stunning fitness transformation over the years, and has shared her workout journey on social media.
Lara Trump wants to be the new Ivanka
Although Ivanka Trump's self-named clothing line shut down in July 2018, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) noted in September 2020 that she was, at the time, still profiting off of it, raking in numbers from $100,000 to $1,000,000 through her Ivanka M. Trump Business Trust and its included businesses and trademarks in 2019. With that sort of money in mind, one could see why Lara Trump would want to throw her hat in the ring and start her own line.
If onlookers thought Lara and Ivanka's similar endeavors were merely coincidental, they aren't the only way the former has seemingly followed in the latter's footsteps in recent years. In November 2024, The Telegraph suggested Lara, who's also been noticed for being an Ivanka lookalike, is arguably absorbing parts of her sister-in-law's life, like her influence in president-elect Donald Trump's campaign efforts and her social media presence. Since Ivanka reportedly distanced herself from the political scene after the 2020 presidential election, Lara grew to be a pivotal part of Trump's campaign as his right-hand woman, a role previously held by his daughter. Thus, with a new fashion line on the way, it seems she is taking another step further toward imitating her sister-in-law's success.