The Real Reason Laverne Cox Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Of 4 Years
Landing iconic roles like Sophia in "Orange is the New Black" and the reboot of "Rocky Horror Picture Show," Laverne Cox has accepted her role in educating the public on life as a trans woman when it comes to various aspects of life like dating. She is well-known from these hit series, so fans have taken an interest in her love life. She has previously dated Jono Freedrix, the president of The Virtual Stage, and Kyle Draper, the CEO of a record label. Her most recent relationship, however, lasted for quite some time before things came to a screeching halt.
In 2020, Cox appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show confirming that she was seeing someone, but left him unnamed. "Love is an incredible thing. It's literally this chemical thing that's awesome and he is a really great guy and I didn't expect it. I thought he was going to be this hot dude I was going to be hanging out with and then it just kind of happened," Laverne told Ellen. While discussing the hardships of dating as a trans woman, Laverne also revealed, "This guy has never dated a trans woman before." Their relationship lasted about for years, though, before Laverne came out and announced that she was newly single on The Viall Files podcast with Nick Viall.
Why did they end things?
Laverne Cox explained that she was not looking for a relationship when she first started seeing this man, but she felt a connection strong enough to ignore the glaring age gap between them. They broke up in April 2024. "I am so grateful that, at this stage of my life, I've had a love of my dream [and] that I had an experience with a man that loved the f*** out of me and cared for me in ways that were so healing," Cox explained to Nick Viall. "It was a dream and we had such a good time, wonderful adventures and it was incredible. It's a shame that it's over but also I'm so grateful that I love myself more than I love him."
The main reason for the breakup is that she was realizing certain boundaries and values that took priority. "He's an amazing man, but I have to honor and protect my inner child [and] I have to set boundaries and I have to be aligned with my values. And when the alignment feels off, then I have to make an adjustment," she reasoned.
The breakup itself was amicable, but she just felt a nagging feeling that something was not quite right. She insists that this lover is an amazing person and that breaking up had more to do with her than him.