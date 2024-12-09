The Real Reason Laverne Cox Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Of 4 Years

Laverne Cox explained that she was not looking for a relationship when she first started seeing this man, but she felt a connection strong enough to ignore the glaring age gap between them. They broke up in April 2024. "I am so grateful that, at this stage of my life, I've had a love of my dream [and] that I had an experience with a man that loved the f*** out of me and cared for me in ways that were so healing," Cox explained to Nick Viall. "It was a dream and we had such a good time, wonderful adventures and it was incredible. It's a shame that it's over but also I'm so grateful that I love myself more than I love him."

The main reason for the breakup is that she was realizing certain boundaries and values that took priority. "He's an amazing man, but I have to honor and protect my inner child [and] I have to set boundaries and I have to be aligned with my values. And when the alignment feels off, then I have to make an adjustment," she reasoned.

The breakup itself was amicable, but she just felt a nagging feeling that something was not quite right. She insists that this lover is an amazing person and that breaking up had more to do with her than him.