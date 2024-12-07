Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Is Off To College: Here's What We Know

It seems like it was just yesterday when television viewers watched young Jamie Lynn Spears navigate adolescent life at the Pacific Coast Academy in "Zoey 101." Thus, it might make some fans feel old knowing Spears' daughter, Maddie Aldridge, is growing up fast and will be heading off to college soon. On November 25, 2024, Spears announced her daughter's college decision on Instagram, saying she chose to play softball. "All in my feels [because] my baby girl has committed to furthering her athletic & academic career at the University of Southern Miss!" she wrote.

Considering her mother's Instagram is filled with photos showing her in her element while playing softball, the teen's decision makes complete sense. For example, another of Spears' Instagram posts expressed her belief that her daughter could have a promising future playing the sport. "Future's bright, kiddos," she wrote in October 2024. In her own Instagram post sharing the news, Aldridge described the opportunity to play college softball as a dream come true. "I am so excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment, for my academic and athletic career, to the University of Southern Mississippi!!!" she wrote. "I am so thankful to all the players, coaches, and family that have supported me and made it possible to get to the point I am today."

