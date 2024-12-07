The Drama Surrounding Meghan Markle's Handbag Company Investment, Explained
Meghan Markle's consumer influence is undoubtedly a great power of hers. The "Meghan Markle Effect" has been felt by brands worldwide, who have had their merchandise sales skyrocket after the Duchess of Sussex debuted a look that featured their product. She first realized her fashion influence — which is notably expensive but pieces like her trendy puddle pants can be found on a budget — in 2017 when the Strathberry tote bag she wore on her first official royal engagement sold out online within 24 hours. It was definitely a fashion move that saved Meghan from landing on the worst-dressed list. Since then, she has invested in many brands that align with her morals, specifically targeting women-owned companies. However, this investment — along with her other business venture involving lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard — has totally backfired.
Meghan's newest post-royal fashion look comes from Cesta Collective, a brand that sells handwoven basket bags made by a female co-operative of Rwandan artisans. Meghan wore a Cesta bag at a dinner party in May 2023 with Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz. The brand's founders, Erin Ryder and Courtney Weinblatt Fasciano, told the outlet that their usual numbers catapulted into sold-out territory after Meghan wore their design, which prompted them to reach out with a thank-you note. In return, the Duchess of Sussex reciprocated by becoming a minority stake investor. But, as it turns out, Meghan's influence is limited, especially when Cesta Collective found themselves in deep water a year later.
Cesta Collective called out for using Rwandan women for emotional marketing
On Cesta Collective's website, the mission statement mentions the brand's "ethical standards and fair compensation practices." The fashion label previously stated that they pay their Rwandan weavers roughly 500% to 700% times the national average salary. Those facts alone have not been enough for the company to stay out of controversy.
One TikTok user posted a video detailing how the brand exploits female Rwandan artisans to increase their own wealth, and she named Meghan Markle as one of the guilty parties. "I thought that we have collectively decided that Western women using African women as props to enhance their own image was inappropriate, but apparently we haven't," TikToker Georgie said to her over 120,000 followers. Not only did she note the possibility of unfair wages compared to the asking price of the bags, which go for anywhere between $490 and $890, but she also took issue with one of the brand's marketing images. One image in particular featured owners Erin Ryder and Courtney Weinblatt Fasciano sitting on a bench, while a group of African women sat on the ground. "Images matter," said Georgie. "It is inappropriate to use these women as a marketing tactic for your brand."
Many users flooded the comments to voice their opinions on the matter. One individual wrote, "Megan Markle is disgusting and not above exploiting anyone for profit." Others defended the brand and Meghan, with one TikTok user saying, "I don't like the bench image and I agree with what you said. MM is just an investor maybe she could counsel them."