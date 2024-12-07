The Drama Surrounding Meghan Markle's Handbag Company Investment, Explained

On Cesta Collective's website, the mission statement mentions the brand's "ethical standards and fair compensation practices." The fashion label previously stated that they pay their Rwandan weavers roughly 500% to 700% times the national average salary. Those facts alone have not been enough for the company to stay out of controversy.

Advertisement

One TikTok user posted a video detailing how the brand exploits female Rwandan artisans to increase their own wealth, and she named Meghan Markle as one of the guilty parties. "I thought that we have collectively decided that Western women using African women as props to enhance their own image was inappropriate, but apparently we haven't," TikToker Georgie said to her over 120,000 followers. Not only did she note the possibility of unfair wages compared to the asking price of the bags, which go for anywhere between $490 and $890, but she also took issue with one of the brand's marketing images. One image in particular featured owners Erin Ryder and Courtney Weinblatt Fasciano sitting on a bench, while a group of African women sat on the ground. "Images matter," said Georgie. "It is inappropriate to use these women as a marketing tactic for your brand."

Advertisement

Many users flooded the comments to voice their opinions on the matter. One individual wrote, "Megan Markle is disgusting and not above exploiting anyone for profit." Others defended the brand and Meghan, with one TikTok user saying, "I don't like the bench image and I agree with what you said. MM is just an investor maybe she could counsel them."