Inside The Odd Relationship Between Kamala Harris & Her SNL Mirror Maya Rudolph

When someone enters the limelight, it is a rite of passage for them to be imitated on "Saturday Night Live." Therefore, it follows that the long-running sketch comedy series enlisted former cast member and Emmy winner Maya Rudolph to play the vice president. Rudolph has played the part of Harris on "SNL" since 2019 when Harris first ran in the Democratic primaries. She then continued to return for occasional appearances during Harris' term as vice president. Rudolph even won an Emmy Award for guest actress in a comedy series after her memorable 2021 sketch, where she played Harris in the White House alongside guest star Martin Short as first gentleman Doug Emhoff. Social media celebrated when Rudolph was confirmed to reprise the role following Harris' replacement of President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

Overall, Vice President Harris responded well to Rudolph's impersonation of her. After the comedian's first "SNL" appearance as Harris, the then-senator tweeted a GIF of Rudolph in character with the caption, "That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me." This was in reference to a comment Harris made on the debate stage that Rudolph had parodied on the show. Rudolph revealed how she really feels about Harris by retweeting with the phrase, "YES SHE WAS SENATOR HARRIS!!!" That same year, Harris joked to MSNBC that she planned to "keep Maya Rudolph in work for the next eight years" (via The Independent). The vice president also praised Rudolph's accuracy during an appearance on "The View," where Harris admitted, "She is so good. She had the whole thing, the suit, the jewelry ... the mannerisms."

