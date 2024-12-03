Tiffany Trump's Rare Instagram Post Proves She's Following In Sister Ivanka's Footsteps

After Donald Trump first left office, Ivanka Trump has signaled that she was done with politics for good. In the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, instead of campaigning by her father's side like she did in 2016, she was traveling the world and posting about her trips on Instagram, like when Ivanka and Jared Kushner's trip to the Mediterranean while Donald was still embroiled in legal trouble. And it seems like Tiffany Trump may be following suit with her older sister's jet setting lifestyle.

Tiffany shared photos from a vacation, including some onboard a yacht with her husband Michael Boulos. It's a rare glimpse into her life; Tiffany has been much more low profile in the past. Tiffany's last post before this one was a November 2023 wedding anniversary post while the ones before that were of Tiffany's stunning wedding to Michael in 2022 at Mar-a-Lago. She captioned the photos simply "here and there," so we're not 100% sure where they're from. However, it looks a lot like it's somewhere warm in Europe. Tiffany looks happy, and there aren't any hints at anything political in the caption or the images, which would match Ivanka's turn from politics.

We're also not 100% sure when Tiffany's photos were taken since Tiffany was at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving 2024 and she was also there for the 2024 election. But they could still be pretty recent; when you have a lavish lifestyle like Tiffany, it's easy to get to and from Florida to Europe.

