Laura Loomer's Shady Callout Has Jealousy Rumors Swirling After Being Iced Out By Trump
Far-right activist Laura Loomer once appeared to be one of President-elect Donald Trump's biggest cheerleaders throughout his 2024 campaign. In fact, her whole life was seemingly dedicated to furthering Trump's cause, having told The Washington Post she would have nothing if Trump wasn't the president. However, after being kicked to the curb by Trump for a reportedly hypocritical reason, the controversial figure appears to be back with a vengeance as she tries taking down other people vying for Trump's attention.
On December 1, 2024, Loomer sent out an ominous message on X, formerly Twitter, warning recently-appointed director of the FBI Kash Patel about former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. She claims Ortagus is clamoring for a spot in Trump's administration, despite her alleged anti-Trump actions and affiliations. "@MorganOrtagus and her business partners all worked against Trump in case she is telling you otherwise," Loomer wrote. "She is hoping she can become the Deputy Secretary of Defense after @EliseStefanik was appointed as UN Ambassador instead of Morgan." Loomer also expressed frustration at Ortagus' supposed efforts to win herself brownie points in Trump's circle. "I think we have all had enough of Morgan's many years of social climbing in MAGA at the State Department @StateDept, and her post-Trump efforts to ingratiate herself back into a 2nd Trump admin," Loomer wrote.
She will do anything to win Trump's favor
Laura Loomer's concern about Morgan Ortagus' desire to win a position from Trump seems ironic, considering the many steps Loomer took to try and establish a relationship with Trump. Before she was ousted from Trump's circle, Loomer notably followed him along the campaign trail. She's also made herself heard as one of his most vocal supporters, to the point where she wore a T-shirt with the words "Donald Trump Did Nothing Wrong!" while rallying for him outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on the day of his June 13, 2023 arraignment.
Based on the aggressive, frantic nature of her post about Ortagus, as well as the questionable evidence she included with it, it seems Loomer may be motivated to take her down out of spite and jealousy, rather than genuine concern for the Trump administration. She also seems bent on gatekeeping his administration, and said she will produce whatever evidence she can to hold his less faithful followers accountable. "I will be pulling receipts on everyone who thinks they are going to wiggle their way back into the Trump admin," she posted on X. "Accountability matters and I'm going to be delivering it." However, some X users have seen through her mission to keep out those she deems unworthy, considering she was already removed from the equation by Trump. "Loomer seems like she's trying to wiggle her way back into the Trump administration," one person commented.