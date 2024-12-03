Laura Loomer's Shady Callout Has Jealousy Rumors Swirling After Being Iced Out By Trump

Laura Loomer's concern about Morgan Ortagus' desire to win a position from Trump seems ironic, considering the many steps Loomer took to try and establish a relationship with Trump. Before she was ousted from Trump's circle, Loomer notably followed him along the campaign trail. She's also made herself heard as one of his most vocal supporters, to the point where she wore a T-shirt with the words "Donald Trump Did Nothing Wrong!" while rallying for him outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on the day of his June 13, 2023 arraignment.

Advertisement

Based on the aggressive, frantic nature of her post about Ortagus, as well as the questionable evidence she included with it, it seems Loomer may be motivated to take her down out of spite and jealousy, rather than genuine concern for the Trump administration. She also seems bent on gatekeeping his administration, and said she will produce whatever evidence she can to hold his less faithful followers accountable. "I will be pulling receipts on everyone who thinks they are going to wiggle their way back into the Trump admin," she posted on X. "Accountability matters and I'm going to be delivering it." However, some X users have seen through her mission to keep out those she deems unworthy, considering she was already removed from the equation by Trump. "Loomer seems like she's trying to wiggle her way back into the Trump administration," one person commented.

Advertisement