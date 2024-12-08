The Moment Mark Cuban's Relationship With Trump Turned Sour

Mark Cuban, billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner, initially showed interest in Donald Trump's unconventional candidacy during the 2016 election. Despite some reservations over observing the transformation of Donald Trump, Cuban briefly considered Trump a fresh political figure who could bring change (via Newsweek).

However, as the campaign unfolded, Cuban's support for Trump waned. He publicly voiced concerns over Trump's lack of detailed policies and warned that Trump's approach seemed more about grandstanding than offering substance on crucial issues like technology and economic policy. Cuban's stance began shifting as he expressed disappointment over Trump's inflammatory rhetoric and divisive comments on immigration.

By the general election, Cuban had moved from tentative support to a full endorsement of Hillary Clinton, who has a brutal take on how Trump has changed since 2016. Cuban even appeared alongside her at campaign events and joining her in the 2016 debates as a supporter, stating at a campaign event, "I am ready to vote for a true leader, I am ready to vote for the American Dream. I am ready to tell the world that I am here to endorse Hillary Clinton," (via CNN).

