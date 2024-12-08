Erin Cahill Spilled The Beans On Her Secret Group Chat With Fellow Hallmark Stars

Erin Cahill, one of Hallmark's leading ladies, will be the first to say that her coworkers at the network are as close as family — especially the women. The "Autumn at Apple Hill" star frequently sees her fellow actors off the set, having long phone conversations and even participating in a secret group text thread.

While she stays tight-lipped about the contents of the chat, the strong mutual support amongst the Hallmark alums is something she's eager to discuss. "We call each other when we have problems," she revealed to First for Women. "I can name a bunch of the Hallmark actresses who I've been on the phone with for an hour, working things out or crying. And we celebrate each other, too. I watch their movies! I know actors always say, 'Oh, we're a family,' but we really are one."

These special bonds have already withstood the test of time, as Cahill shares the history that predates a working relationship with more than one of her network family members. "A bunch of us knew each other before, but Hallmark has brought us together and now we're just inseparable," she continued, revealing she's known fellow Hallmark staple Ashley Williams for almost two decades, and has friends in common with "Five More Minutes" star Nikki DeLoach.

