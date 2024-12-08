Erin Cahill Spilled The Beans On Her Secret Group Chat With Fellow Hallmark Stars
Erin Cahill, one of Hallmark's leading ladies, will be the first to say that her coworkers at the network are as close as family — especially the women. The "Autumn at Apple Hill" star frequently sees her fellow actors off the set, having long phone conversations and even participating in a secret group text thread.
While she stays tight-lipped about the contents of the chat, the strong mutual support amongst the Hallmark alums is something she's eager to discuss. "We call each other when we have problems," she revealed to First for Women. "I can name a bunch of the Hallmark actresses who I've been on the phone with for an hour, working things out or crying. And we celebrate each other, too. I watch their movies! I know actors always say, 'Oh, we're a family,' but we really are one."
These special bonds have already withstood the test of time, as Cahill shares the history that predates a working relationship with more than one of her network family members. "A bunch of us knew each other before, but Hallmark has brought us together and now we're just inseparable," she continued, revealing she's known fellow Hallmark staple Ashley Williams for almost two decades, and has friends in common with "Five More Minutes" star Nikki DeLoach.
Erin Cahill, Ashley Williams, and Nikki DeLoach are all passionate about giving back
Erin Cahill has more in common with the other Hallmark women than you may realize. For example, only true fans know that charity work has been important to Cahill since her Power Ranger days, a passion she shares with friends Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach. "I got so fortunate to start volunteering with Power Rangers because Power Rangers worked with Make-A-Wish," she told the Suspenders Unbuttoned Podcast in 2023. The "Holidazed" star didn't stop there, going on to become a co-founder for an organization of her own called "Charitable Living."
Williams and DeLoach are best known for their involvement with the Alzheimer's Association and have bonded over the personal struggle of bearing witness to their parents' battles with dementia. "She and I connected on such a deep level when her dad was first diagnosed with a form of dementia that's very aggressive but similar to Alzheimer's," Williams told Southern Living after her mother lost her fight with the disease in 2016. "It has greatly impacted my Hallmark community and so many people have been touched by the disease," the "Jingle Bell Run" actor continued.
Both women have cited their work for Hallmark as an important outlet in the grieving process, particularly the movies "Falling Together," where Williams' character helps to plan an annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, and "The Gift of Peace," when DeLoach's character explores the subjects of faith and loss. It's safe to say this tight-knit group of actors will continue to support each other on and off the television screen.