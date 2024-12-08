The Drama Between Martha Stewart And The Friend She Made In Prison
Martha Stewart's highly publicized prison sentence is one of Stewart's many scandals that we simply can't forget. In late 2004 to early 2005, Martha Stewart spent five months at a federal prison in West Virginia for lying, obstruction, and conspiracy surrounding her stock in the company ImClone Systems. Stewart described her prison stint on an episode of the "Next Question with Katie Couric" podcast, saying, "It was horrifying and no one, no one, should have to go through that kind of indignity really except for murderers, and there are a few other categories, but no one should have to go through that. It's a very, very awful thing" (via People).
Another takeaway from her time in prison was Stewart's bestie behind bars, Lisa Guarino, formerly known as the "cocaine queenpin" of Boston. Guarino claims she took Stewart under her wing while they served time together; the common prison stereotype being that many newcomers need a seasoned friend or protector while behind bars. Guarino's friendship with the multi-millionaire — Stewart famously lives a lavish life – was sincere and hardly one-sided, as Stewart promised to take care of Guarino financially once they both were released.
The celebrity chef allegedly promised $1 million to Guarino when she was released from prison. However, when the day came for Stewart to hold up her end of the deal, Guarino was left sorely disappointed.
Martha Stewart failed to provide Lisa Guarino the financial support she promised
In 2024, Lisa Guarino told the Daily Mail, "[Martha Stewart] told my family they no longer needed to put money on my books because she was going to take care of me." Guarino was transferred to another prison facility after Stewart was released, and when she arrived, she found that her commissary account was empty.
Guarino was livid when Stewart didn't follow through with her promise: "I could've killed Martha when I found out she didn't keep her word. She told my family they no longer had to put money on my books because she was going to take care of me, but she gave me a donut, a big fat zero" (via Daily Mail). She explained how her prison stay was made even worse when her phone privileges were suspended. "I couldn't ask my family for money. It was hell and I suffered in part due to Martha not keeping her word."
Following her release from prison in 2006, Guarino dealt with many health issues and financial problems. Nearly two decades after she finished her sentence, Guarino made an attempt to get back in touch with her former incarcerated friend at Stewart's 100th cookbook release in New York. The celebrity author, however, blew her off. Guarino told the Daily Mail, "I believed Martha when she told me in prison that we were friends, but I guess when she got back into her world, she went back to her old narcissistic ways." As of 2024, neither Stewart nor any of her representatives have commented on Guarino's allegations.