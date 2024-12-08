The Drama Between Martha Stewart And The Friend She Made In Prison

Martha Stewart's highly publicized prison sentence is one of Stewart's many scandals that we simply can't forget. In late 2004 to early 2005, Martha Stewart spent five months at a federal prison in West Virginia for lying, obstruction, and conspiracy surrounding her stock in the company ImClone Systems. Stewart described her prison stint on an episode of the "Next Question with Katie Couric" podcast, saying, "It was horrifying and no one, no one, should have to go through that kind of indignity really except for murderers, and there are a few other categories, but no one should have to go through that. It's a very, very awful thing" (via People).

Another takeaway from her time in prison was Stewart's bestie behind bars, Lisa Guarino, formerly known as the "cocaine queenpin" of Boston. Guarino claims she took Stewart under her wing while they served time together; the common prison stereotype being that many newcomers need a seasoned friend or protector while behind bars. Guarino's friendship with the multi-millionaire — Stewart famously lives a lavish life – was sincere and hardly one-sided, as Stewart promised to take care of Guarino financially once they both were released.

The celebrity chef allegedly promised $1 million to Guarino when she was released from prison. However, when the day came for Stewart to hold up her end of the deal, Guarino was left sorely disappointed.

