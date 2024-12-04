Trump's Latest Cash Grab Lets You Play As Donald On His Golf Courses (But Can You Cheat?)

The "Trump Golf" gaming app sounds ideal not only for loyal followers of the two-time president, but also for anyone who likes to win. Who needs the frustration of getting mortally wounded in "Call of Duty" or running out of lives in "Candy Crush" when you can pretend to be a golfer with a championship record? Granted, those achievements were won on Donald Trump's own luxury courses, and he's been known to cut a few corners to ensure his name goes on the trophies. Sportswriter Rick Reilly once wrote an entire book, "Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump," devoted to the former "Apprentice" host's dodgy golf maneuvers. As he explained it, "Somebody should point out that the way Trump does golf is sort of the way he does a presidency, which is to operate as if the rules are for other people."

To turn the game to his advantage, Reilly claims that he regularly kicks or moves the ball if it's too far away from the green. Trump has also been known to have his caddy switch his ball for another player's better-positioned one if no one is looking. During a 2023 senior championship, the controversial politician skipped playing the first round entirely, instead using his score from a previous game to put himself in first place going into the next round. All the while, Trump lies and denies his tactics, which understandably doesn't sit well with lovers of the game.

As Reilly put it, "Honesty is more precious in golf than the little white dimples." It's not likely that "Trump Golf" will offer the option of fudging one's score or giving a few free swings to get out of a sand trap, but that might not be necessary. Any game designed after and promoted by the incoming POTUS is sure to be programmed to show nothing but his very best technique. It would be fun, though, to also have the option of playing as his granddaughter Kai Trump, who's surprisingly good at golf herself. Can somebody get on that for version 2.0?

