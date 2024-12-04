Brad Pitt's Reported Confession Reveals Depth Of Estrangement From Angelina Jolie's Kids

For a time, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had what seemed like a happy and picture-perfect family with their six children, three of whom are adopted. However, abuse allegations formed a rift between Pitt and his children and contributed to his divorce from Jolie. In 2016, Pitt became under investigation for child abuse, and details via a court filing emerged in 2022 that he "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" (via The New York Times).

Since then, several of Pitt and Jolie's children have taken measures to distance themselves from him. Their daughter Shiloh legally dropped his last name on her 18th birthday in 2024 while Vivienne was credited as "Vivienne Jolie" on a playbill for "The Outsiders" and Zahara was introduced as "Zahara Marley Jolie" to her sorority in 2023. Pitt was "aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," an inside source told People while "The reminders that he's lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them." The most scathing reminder came courtesy of their son Pax, who called Pitt a "f**king awful human being" and said that Pitt "made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell" in an Instagram stories post in 2020 (via Daily Mail).

"Since the split eight years ago, his relationship with his kids has never recovered. It's been a very hard road, but Brad is not giving up on his fight — he wants to save his family," the source for InTouch said. Pitt's certainly fighting an uphill battle to regain the love of his children, and all signs indicate he's losing that fight.