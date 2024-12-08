HGTV's Egypt Sherrod Ruined Her Lavish Birthday Surprise From Mike Jackson
We thought we knew how much Egypt Sherrod loved home design until she shocked us with her birthday plans, which were completely centered around home decor. The HGTV star purportedly ditched her husband and "Married to Realestate" co-host Mike Jackson's surprise birthday extravaganza to spend the day shopping for holiday decor.
Jackson gave us all a glimpse into what life is like for him and Sherrod when the HGTV cameras are off. In a video Jackson posted to Instagram, he explained: "I told my wife 'pack your bags. We have reservations at a nice hotel, we have reservations for facials and massages, and there's a reservation at a beautiful restaurant." According to Jackson, Sherrod didn't go for his idea and rather wanted to spend her birthday weekend in HomeGoods. His video jumpcut to them in the home furnishing store, where he laughed about how they were supposed to be getting facials and eating fancy food, but were instead lugging around three shopping carts loaded with glittering Christmas trees and over-the-top door wreaths.
"Mind you we got a bunch of bags in the car already," Jackson said. "We have been in here now almost two hours. Happy birthday to you baby!" However, the DJ was more than happy to spend his wife's birthday however she wanted, no matter the setting.
Mike Jackson used his hilarious Egypt Sherrod birthday video as a lesson about marriage
Egypt Sherrod's gleeful search for holiday decor was enough of a birthday for her, and Mike Jackson was perfectly fine with the pivot from his original spa plan. "All in all, great day, good weekend." But Jackson felt that it was time for a little advice for other couples out there. "I want to share this to you just to say to those that may be newlyweds: don't force the present, the gift," he said, referring to birthday gift ideas for a spouse. "Let them be in their happy place. It's all about the experience over materials. If this is what she wants to do, it's what she wants to do. Let it be."
The couple has shared their secrets about what keeps them together after two decades of marriage. According to an exclusive interview with The List, Sherrod met Jackson when he started working for her while she was flipping houses as a real estate agent. "[She] needed some extra hands, and the team that showed up was mine," Jackson told The List. "And from that point on, we were inseparable." But their meet-cute isn't what keeps them together. Sherrod revealed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that they're more than lovers; they're best friends. "Keep it fun, keep it sexy, keep it spontaneous," Jackson advises the audience. "This way we keep liking each other."