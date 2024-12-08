HGTV's Egypt Sherrod Ruined Her Lavish Birthday Surprise From Mike Jackson

We thought we knew how much Egypt Sherrod loved home design until she shocked us with her birthday plans, which were completely centered around home decor. The HGTV star purportedly ditched her husband and "Married to Realestate" co-host Mike Jackson's surprise birthday extravaganza to spend the day shopping for holiday decor.

Advertisement

Jackson gave us all a glimpse into what life is like for him and Sherrod when the HGTV cameras are off. In a video Jackson posted to Instagram, he explained: "I told my wife 'pack your bags. We have reservations at a nice hotel, we have reservations for facials and massages, and there's a reservation at a beautiful restaurant." According to Jackson, Sherrod didn't go for his idea and rather wanted to spend her birthday weekend in HomeGoods. His video jumpcut to them in the home furnishing store, where he laughed about how they were supposed to be getting facials and eating fancy food, but were instead lugging around three shopping carts loaded with glittering Christmas trees and over-the-top door wreaths.

Advertisement

"Mind you we got a bunch of bags in the car already," Jackson said. "We have been in here now almost two hours. Happy birthday to you baby!" However, the DJ was more than happy to spend his wife's birthday however she wanted, no matter the setting.