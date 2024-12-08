Zendaya Shared Her Adorable 'Secret Obsession'

Zendaya is a performer who seems to have it all. She has a gorgeous home situated just outside the glitz and glamor of Los Angeles, multiple major franchises under her belt, two Emmys and a Golden Globe to her name, and she's dating a real-life superhero in "Spider-Man" co-star Tom Holland. But sometimes, you have to take the time to appreciate the little things in life. And according to Zendaya, her real obsession is with an adorable little four-legged ball of fur.

The "Euphoria" star is the proud owner of a miniature schnauzer named Noon — though she seems to see the dog as more of a son than a pet. Zendaya talked all about her relationship with Noon in an episode of Vanity Fair's "Secret Obsession" series on YouTube. "I've had him since he was a puppy. He's 9 years old now," she said. "And he's my forever puppy, and he makes me very happy. He brings a lot of joy to all the sets that we've been on. It's hard not to be obsessed with this face."

That said, Noon likes to play favorites — and Zendaya apparently isn't even in the top three. She says the pup tends to prefer the company of her mother Claire Stoermer, her assistant and best friend Darnell Appling, and (of course) her boyfriend Holland. "His favorite place is probably anywhere my mom is, Darnell is, or Tom is," she shared. "He loves all three of them more than he loves me."

