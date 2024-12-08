Zendaya Shared Her Adorable 'Secret Obsession'
Zendaya is a performer who seems to have it all. She has a gorgeous home situated just outside the glitz and glamor of Los Angeles, multiple major franchises under her belt, two Emmys and a Golden Globe to her name, and she's dating a real-life superhero in "Spider-Man" co-star Tom Holland. But sometimes, you have to take the time to appreciate the little things in life. And according to Zendaya, her real obsession is with an adorable little four-legged ball of fur.
The "Euphoria" star is the proud owner of a miniature schnauzer named Noon — though she seems to see the dog as more of a son than a pet. Zendaya talked all about her relationship with Noon in an episode of Vanity Fair's "Secret Obsession" series on YouTube. "I've had him since he was a puppy. He's 9 years old now," she said. "And he's my forever puppy, and he makes me very happy. He brings a lot of joy to all the sets that we've been on. It's hard not to be obsessed with this face."
That said, Noon likes to play favorites — and Zendaya apparently isn't even in the top three. She says the pup tends to prefer the company of her mother Claire Stoermer, her assistant and best friend Darnell Appling, and (of course) her boyfriend Holland. "His favorite place is probably anywhere my mom is, Darnell is, or Tom is," she shared. "He loves all three of them more than he loves me."
Zendaya's dog Noon has his own Instagram account
Fans hoping to keep up with Zendaya's dog Noon's adventures are in luck — as the adorable pup has his very own Instagram account. Seemingly run by Zendaya herself, the account uses her dog's full name, Noon Coleman. And by looking at some of Noon's posts, one can definitely see what Zendaya means when she says the dog tends to prefer the company of some of the other people in her life.
One post from June 2024 shows Noon wishing his "uncle" Darnell Appling a happy birthday. "Thank you for coming into my mother and I's life and turning it into something better and greater," the caption reads. "Looking forward to working your nerves even more for years to come!" This is a nod to Noon's Instagram bio, which says the miniature schnauzer has a penchant for getting on Appling's "last nerve."
Noon's Instagram account also shows him spending time with his "dad" Tom Holland — which could be another sign that Holland and Zendaya will tie the knot. A video posted in June 2024 shows Holland walking Noon into the theater where Holland was portraying Romeo in director Jamie Lloyd's take on "Romeo and Juliet." In the caption, Noon described his visit to the theater as, "Bring your kid to work day." Still, Noon is sure to make time for himself, with the pup using Instagram to celebrate his ninth birthday in October 2024. Not one to hog all the well wishes for himself, he told everyone else to have a good day as well.