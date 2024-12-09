The Unexpected Friendship Between The View's Ana Navarro And Trump's AG Pam Bondi
It's rare to hear anyone on "The View" defend a conservative, but Ana Navarro surprised her co-hosts and the audience when she stood up for her friend, Pam Bondi. The staunch MAGA supporter (and Trump's pick for attorney general) has been criticized for her false claims of fraud during the 2020 election. During a November 2024 episode of "The View," the panel engaged in a heated argument about Bondi's appointment, prompting a surprise revelation from Navarro: "Pam Bondi and I hung out a lot when she was attorney general of Florida." Navarro added: "We drank a lot together. I liked her a lot. She's not a kook" (via Daily Mail).
This remark immediately drew backlash from Navarro's co-host, Sunny Hostin, who labeled Bondi "a dangerous pick." But Navarro brushed off the criticism with a tongue-in-cheek remark, asking the panel, "What's a little election denialism between friends?" Soon after, Navarro clarified her stance and offered a more nuanced take. She acknowledged her unexpected friend's flaws but argued that Bondi might still be a better pick than Trump's scandalous first choice, Matt Gaetz. "Everything in life is relative, people," Navarro quipped, defending her drinking buddy as the lesser of two evils. But what is it that makes Bondi's appointment so controversial?
Pam Bondi has faced controversy in the past
Pam Bondi has landed in hot water more than once in the past few years. She began her career as a prosecutor and made history as Florida's first female attorney general in 2010. However, her tenure was not without scandal. In 2013, Bondi reportedly considered joining a lawsuit against Trump University. However, AP News reports that she decided not to pursue the case after soliciting and receiving a $25,000 donation from Donald Trump's team for her re-election campaign. Bondi's loyalty to Trump has only intensified since then. As noted on "The View," Bondi was also a vocal supporter of Trump when he denied the results of the 2020 election.
However, Bondi's controversies extend well beyond Trump. During her tenure as attorney general, she faced backlash for rescheduling an execution to attend a fundraising event (via New York Magazine). After leaving office, Bondi became a lobbyist and was required to register as a foreign agent for the Qatari government. She even found herself in the middle of a bizarre dog custody dispute that left many scratching their heads. While Bondi's record raises valid concerns, Ana Navarro's "Everything in life is relative" comment offers some perspective. Compared to figures like scandal-riddden Matt Gaetz and RFK Jr., Bondi might be the least problematic MAGA appointee yet.