The Unexpected Friendship Between The View's Ana Navarro And Trump's AG Pam Bondi

It's rare to hear anyone on "The View" defend a conservative, but Ana Navarro surprised her co-hosts and the audience when she stood up for her friend, Pam Bondi. The staunch MAGA supporter (and Trump's pick for attorney general) has been criticized for her false claims of fraud during the 2020 election. During a November 2024 episode of "The View," the panel engaged in a heated argument about Bondi's appointment, prompting a surprise revelation from Navarro: "Pam Bondi and I hung out a lot when she was attorney general of Florida." Navarro added: "We drank a lot together. I liked her a lot. She's not a kook" (via Daily Mail).

This remark immediately drew backlash from Navarro's co-host, Sunny Hostin, who labeled Bondi "a dangerous pick." But Navarro brushed off the criticism with a tongue-in-cheek remark, asking the panel, "What's a little election denialism between friends?" Soon after, Navarro clarified her stance and offered a more nuanced take. She acknowledged her unexpected friend's flaws but argued that Bondi might still be a better pick than Trump's scandalous first choice, Matt Gaetz. "Everything in life is relative, people," Navarro quipped, defending her drinking buddy as the lesser of two evils. But what is it that makes Bondi's appointment so controversial?