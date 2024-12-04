Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster's Alleged Affair Had Wider Fallout Than We Knew

Best friends always know their bestie's intimate secrets, such as shocking fears, embarrassing moments, and, most importantly, relationship drama. But just how much did friends of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster know about the rumored romance they took from onstage during the 2022 Broadway revival of "The Music Man" to off-stage? Their relationship was a long time coming, but that doesn't mean the actors let everyone in on their love — especially not Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, who dropped a sly hint that the affair rumors were true.

Advertisement

According to a source at RadarOnline, fellow Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who are close friends of Jackman, supposedly knew the Wolverine actor had a wandering eye for his "Music Man" co-star and purposely chose not to tell Furness about the situation. "They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh," the source revealed. "Despite their longtime relationship with Deb, they chose to cover for him!" Understandably, Furness is reportedly angry and upset with Reynolds and Lively for keeping her in the dark, since they'd been friends for years.