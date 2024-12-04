Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster's Alleged Affair Had Wider Fallout Than We Knew
Best friends always know their bestie's intimate secrets, such as shocking fears, embarrassing moments, and, most importantly, relationship drama. But just how much did friends of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster know about the rumored romance they took from onstage during the 2022 Broadway revival of "The Music Man" to off-stage? Their relationship was a long time coming, but that doesn't mean the actors let everyone in on their love — especially not Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, who dropped a sly hint that the affair rumors were true.
According to a source at RadarOnline, fellow Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who are close friends of Jackman, supposedly knew the Wolverine actor had a wandering eye for his "Music Man" co-star and purposely chose not to tell Furness about the situation. "They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh," the source revealed. "Despite their longtime relationship with Deb, they chose to cover for him!" Understandably, Furness is reportedly angry and upset with Reynolds and Lively for keeping her in the dark, since they'd been friends for years.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been in a similar situation as Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' divorce settlement is going to be super messy, but it sounds like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively better watch their backs, too. RadarOnline's source also said that Furness "has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it," referring to the fact that Reynolds and Lively decided to remain silent about what they knew involving Jackman and Sutton Foster.
Interestingly, Reynolds and Lively have some experience in this unique dating situation, as pointed out by Tasha Lustig, a celebrity gossip commentator. Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011 and during that time, Reynolds filmed "Green Lantern" with Lively, who had been dating Penn Badgley from 2007 to 2010. Reynolds then got divorced — amid cheating rumors — and Lively's relationship with Badgley ended. Then, the "Green Lantern" stars began dating in 2011.
"After Hugh dropped the bomb of, 'Yeah, I'm divorced,' it is no surprise that he ran to Blake and Ryan, 'cause they got experience in this," Lustig said in an Instagram video. To add to the similarities of the situation, Sutton Foster was also in a relationship, married to Ted Griffin for nearly a decade before filing for divorce in October 2024.