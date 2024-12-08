Meet Today Show Host Craig Melvin's Wife And Two Kids
TV personality Craig Melvin replaced Hoda Kotb as the main host on NBC's "The Today Show" in November of 2024. Melvin had been with the show since 2018, where he previously hosted the third hour next to "Today's" Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones. But while his professional life alongside his work family is on display for viewers, they may not know about his real-life family off camera.
Melvin's wife is broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak, and the couple have been married since 2011. "That night when we met, there was something that clicked," Czarniak told the Washington Post. "And it wasn't necessarily that I knew, 'I have to be with this guy.' But it was like, 'I don't want to be with anyone else that I'd hung out with.'" Czarniak went on to say that she felt as though she and Melvin already knew each other, and that he just understood who she was. The couple have a son and daughter, 10-year-old Delano Melvin and 7-year-old Sybil Melvin.
Craig Melvin wrote a book inspired by his kids
In May 2024, Craig Melvin appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," to promote his book, "I'm Proud of You" (via YouTube). Inspired by his kids, the book began as observations about Delano Melvin's achievements, including learning how to tie his shoes and how to shoot a basketball. Clarkson has two kids of her own, and Melvin explained to the talk show how that many parents celebrate the same milestones but often forget about them later. He didn't want to do that, so he decided to document what he was seeing. "I'm Proud of You" came from those notes.
The book also includes Melvin's daughter, Sybil Melvin. Melvin described the differences between his kids in a 2023 interview with Parents, saying his daughter needed more attention than his son. "My son is perfectly fine with just sitting and watching 'Planet Earth' and sharing a word or thought every fifteen or twenty minutes or so." Melvin also mentioned the struggles of balancing his family life with his work life, and praised apps like FaceTime for keeping them connected. He went on to say that, although smartphones have their drawbacks, they have actually helped his parenting in more ways than one.