Meet Today Show Host Craig Melvin's Wife And Two Kids

TV personality Craig Melvin replaced Hoda Kotb as the main host on NBC's "The Today Show" in November of 2024. Melvin had been with the show since 2018, where he previously hosted the third hour next to "Today's" Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones. But while his professional life alongside his work family is on display for viewers, they may not know about his real-life family off camera.

Melvin's wife is broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak, and the couple have been married since 2011. "That night when we met, there was something that clicked," Czarniak told the Washington Post. "And it wasn't necessarily that I knew, 'I have to be with this guy.' But it was like, 'I don't want to be with anyone else that I'd hung out with.'" Czarniak went on to say that she felt as though she and Melvin already knew each other, and that he just understood who she was. The couple have a son and daughter, 10-year-old Delano Melvin and 7-year-old Sybil Melvin.